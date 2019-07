Las Vegas Aces guards Sydney Colson and Sugar Rodgers hosted a basketball clinic for camp attendees at SkyView YMCA.

The Las Vegas Aces are on a mission to encourage the love of basketball in the city of Las Vegas. To help grow that passion, Las Vegas Aces guards Sydney Colson and Sugar Rodgers hosted a basketball clinic for camp attendees at SkyView YMCA. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aces are on a mission to encourage the love of basketball in the city of Las Vegas. To help grow that passion, Las Vegas Aces guards Sydney Colson and Sugar Rodgers hosted a basketball clinic for camp attendees at SkyView YMCA.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.