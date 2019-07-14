Las Vegas Aces sneak by Mystics for fifth consecutive victory

The Aces overcame an early 14-point deficit to score an 85-81 victory over the Washington Mystics — sans star forward Elena Delle Donne — at Entertainment Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) blocks a shot from Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) goes to the basket between Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver (20) and forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A’ja Wilson scored twice in the final 63 seconds and finished with 17 points for WNBA-leading Las Vegas, and Sydney Colson came off the bench to provide 17 points, three assists and four steals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

