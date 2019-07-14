Las Vegas Aces sneak by Mystics for fifth consecutive victory
The Aces erased an early 14-point deficit Saturday to score an 85-81 victory over the Washington Mystics — playing without star forward Elena Delle Donne — at Entertainment Sports Arena in Washington D.C.
A’ja Wilson scored twice in the final 63 seconds and finished with 17 points for WNBA-leading Las Vegas, and Sydney Colson came off the bench to provide 17 points, three assists and four steals.
