Aces/WNBA

Las Vegas Aces sneak by Mystics for fifth consecutive victory

July 13, 2019
July 13, 2019 - 6:45 pm
 

The Aces erased an early 14-point deficit Saturday to score an 85-81 victory over the Washington Mystics — playing without star forward Elena Delle Donne — at Entertainment Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

A’ja Wilson scored twice in the final 63 seconds and finished with 17 points for WNBA-leading Las Vegas, and Sydney Colson came off the bench to provide 17 points, three assists and four steals.

