Custom shoes, 3-D figures part of NBA Summer League fan experiences

NBA Summer League is taking over Las Vegas over the next 10 days. While watching the NBA’s up-and-coming players is the main attraction, there are plenty of other ways for fans to be entertained.

If watching dunks and layups gets you inspired to put your own skills to the test, make your way to the concourse. Just take a lap around the Thomas & Mack Center and you’ll find plenty of Pop-A-Shots. Play at your own risk.

But if virtual is more your speed, you can also try your hand at NBA Jam, a throwback arcade game from 1993.

Here’s a sampling of what else is available:

Majorwavez lab

Sneakerheads, this attraction is for you.

Majorwavezlab is the “Build-A-Bear” of sneakers. You start off with a plain white Nike shoe and design it however you see fit. You can choose between a wide array of paints and fabrics, including some that change color in the sun or with heat. To take home your own pair of Nikes costs $260. If you bring in your own sneakers, it’s $150. You can find Majorwavez lab at Summer League Friday through Sunday this week and next.

Action Face

Perhaps the most interesting concourse attraction is Action Face, which puts your best game face on a customized, 3-D printed small action figure. They take a 3-D scan of your face, then you can customize your figure from your hair color/style to which team jersey you want to wear.

Action Face figures come in two sizes. The “Mini-me” is $30 and the “Me” is $50. These prices are exclusive to Summer League. Fans can expect their figures to arrive two weeks following their order.

NBA Reclaimed

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of NBA history? Next to the Action Face booth, you can buy your own authentic NBA team mini-court. NBA Reclaimed is an officially-licensed NBA program that repurposes authentic game-used basketball courts into collector’s items.

Fans can purchase mini-courts featuring their favorite team’s logo made with game-used wood from the 2011 NBA All-Star game. All courts come with a certificate of authenticity.

NBA Experience

If you are looking to up your Summer League experience, check out the NBA Experience. Guests can purchase two add-on experiences to their tickets. The NBA Experience features live entertainment, a premium open bar with liquor and random appearances from players and costs $199 per person, per day.

If you are looking to get closer to the action, the Michelob Ultra Courtside deck is a $99 per-person, per-day experience that puts you courtside with an open bar featuring beer and wine. Both experiences have food.

Swag

Who doesn’t love swag? The swag booth has a variety of offerings to commemorate your time at Summer League from T-shirts and hats to drawstring bags, water bottles, power banks and more.

