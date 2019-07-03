NBA expansion, relocation not being considered, Adam Silver says

Las Vegas has long been considered a candidate should the NBA add or move teams, but commissioner Adam Silver said no such discussions have taken place.

Las Vegas might eventually land an NBA team, but for now, expansion or relocation aren’t in the plans, commissioner Adam Silver said.

He will be in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, which begins Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Various league meetings also will take place, including one involving the Board of Governors in which significant decisions are made.

The first two days of the Summer League are sold out.

“While we, of course, don’t have an NBA team in Las Vegas, this seems like the next best thing,” Silver said. “For roughly two weeks of the calendar in July, enormous attention is on the NBA. I believe we account for roughly 30,000 room nights during that two-week period that we’re there.

“Everybody is seemingly in town both to enjoy the basketball and to enjoy the city.”

