Basketball

‘This can’t be real’ — reaction to death of Kobe Bryant, daughter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2020 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2020 - 4:32 pm

News of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s Sunday death reverberated across the globe.

Bryant, who retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He was 41.

He left a monumental mark on the NBA, the Lakers and the city of Los Angeles. Figures from the Lakers and the NBA mourned his passing as news broke.

Sunday’s games were played but not without tributes to Bryant. And the NBA issued a statement on his death.

Bryant’s profile transcended basketball, impacting athletes in other sports and popular culture at large.

Fans gathered Sunday afternoon to grieve outside of Staples Center, where Bryant played his home games and the Grammy Awards were scheduled to take place Sunday night.

His death reached across the Nevada border, too, prompting tweets from Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas Aces and Aces power forward A’ja Wilson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

