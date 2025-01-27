2026 Super Bowl betting odds: Are Chiefs favored to win again?

The Chiefs are not only favored to win their unprecedented third straight Super Bowl over the Eagles, but they’re also the favorites to win the 2026 Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hold up the AFC Championship Trophy after beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs to the outside against pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Chiefs are not only favored to win their unprecedented third straight Super Bowl over the Eagles, but they’re also the favorites to win the 2026 Super Bowl.

Kansas City, a 1½-point favorite over Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59, is the 6-1 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to win the 2026 NFL championship game.

“They’re seemingly in this game every year,” SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “Every year (Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes has started, he’s made it to the (AFC) championship game.

“We went straight from the Patriots era to the Chiefs era. It’s been 25 years of this.”

New England and/or Kansas City has appeared in 19 of the past 24 AFC title games and 14 of the past 24 Super Bowls, including this year.

The Patriots won six Super Bowls in nine appearances in an 18-year span. The Chiefs are gunning for their fourth Super Bowl win in five appearances in the past six years.

The Eagles and Ravens are tied for the 8-1 second choice to win the 2026 Super Bowl.

“The Ravens are still considered a really good team,” Salmons said.

The Bills and Lions are next on the list at 10-1. Detroit went 15-2 this season to earn the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed before getting upset at home by Washington in the divisional round.

The Lions will have new coordinators after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left to become coach of the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left to become coach of the Jets.

“They’re going to have to rebuild both sides of the ball. Plus, they won 15 games this year, so most likely they’ll take a step backward, even if they get a bunch of those guys back on defense. That’s just how it works,” Salmons said. “That’s a tough division, too.”

The 49ers are 12-1, followed by the Bengals at 16-1 and the Commanders at 18-1.

The Packers are 20-1, followed by the Chargers and Rams at 25-1 and six teams at 30-1.

The Bears are 40-1 after going 5-12 this season, and Salmons said they might take a big step forward under Johnson.

“Chicago was one of the poorest coached teams in the league. They’re going from a really bad coach to someone a lot of people think highly of the offense he runs,” Salmons said. “Chicago could be one of those diamonds in the rough next year.”

The Titans are the longest shots on the board at 200-1. The Raiders, under new coach Pete Carroll, are in a pack of six teams at 100-1.

