BetMGM bettor hits $300 6-team NHL parlay for $117K

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) skates past as Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Andre Burakovsky (95) celebrate a goal during third period NHL qualifying round game action in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Two BetMGM bettors in Colorado are riding Rocky Mountain high after cashing a pair of monster money-line parlays Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a bettor hit an $80 five-team NBA parlay Tuesday that paid $52,876.88, a gambler nailed a $300 six-team NHL parlay Wednesday that paid $117,563.40.

The hockey bettor had six underdogs: Florida (+175), Arizona (+185), Tampa Bay (+155), Colorado (+115), Montreal (+220) and Chicago (+185).

The Avalanche beat the Stars 4-0 and the Coyotes cruised past the Predators, 4-1. But the other four games were each decided by one goal.

The Blackhawks upset the Oilers 4-3, tying the score with 5:47 left on a goal by Matthew Highmore and winning on Jonathan Toews’ second goal of the game with 1:16 remaining. The Lightning beat the Bruins 3-2 on a tiebreaking goal by Tyler Johnson with 87 seconds left and the Canadiens rallied from a 3-1 second-period deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over the Penguins. And the Panthers staved off elimination with a 3-2 win over the Islanders after Mike Hoffman and Brian Boyle scored 2:07 apart early in the third period.

