61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Caesars completes acquisition of William Hill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 5:53 am
 
Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las ...
Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. on Thursday announced that it had completed its acquisition of William Hill for approximately $4 billion.

“We are thrilled to complete the acquisition of William Hill, combining two of the premier operations in the sports betting and iGaming industries under one roof,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a press release. “We look forward to announcing future sports partnerships that will drive long-term growth.”

The combined companies currently have sports betting operations in 18 jurisdictions in the United States, including 13 which offer mobile sports betting, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
2
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
3
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
4
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
5
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
WSOP leaving ESPN in new TV deal
By / RJ

The World Series of Poker will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network starting this year, with 15 hours of Main Event coverage and 36 hours of other events.