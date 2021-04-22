Caesars completes acquisition of William Hill

Caesars Entertainment Inc. on Thursday announced that it had completed its acquisition of William Hill for approximately $4 billion.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

“We are thrilled to complete the acquisition of William Hill, combining two of the premier operations in the sports betting and iGaming industries under one roof,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a press release. “We look forward to announcing future sports partnerships that will drive long-term growth.”

The combined companies currently have sports betting operations in 18 jurisdictions in the United States, including 13 which offer mobile sports betting, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.