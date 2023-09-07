College football Week 2 betting guide: Betting public backs Colorado

Colorado is a 2½-point favorite over Nebraska at most Las Vegas sportsbooks in what is shaping up to be a classic public vs. pros showdown Saturday.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, talks to his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NCAA college football game agains TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Colorado is the talk of college football this week after the Buffaloes’ upset of Texas Christian in Deion Sanders’ debut as coach.

And the betting public is going back to the well this week.

Caesars Sportsbook was one of the few holdouts at Colorado -3 on Thursday afternoon.

“Initially it was really one-sided in favor of Colorado. Just an onslaught of Buffaloes money came in, and they pushed the game to 3½,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Thursday. “But we’ve clearly seen the sharps on the ’dog over the last 12 to 24 hours, which has caused the number to now go below 3 and go to 2½.”

Nebraska opened as an 8½-point favorite at Circa sportsbook during the offseason, but that number was adjusted after Colorado’s win as a 21-point road underdog and Nebraska’s walk-off loss at Minnesota when the Cornhuskers allowed 10 points in the final 2:32 to spoil Matt Rhule’s first game as coach.

Circa opened the Buffaloes -5 on Sunday morning, but sharps pounced on the nearly two-touchdown adjustment to the spread by taking Nebraska.

BetMGM reported Wednesday afternoon that 87 percent of the spread tickets and handle was on Colorado, while the Buffaloes saw 69 percent of the money-line tickets and 85 percent of the handle.

Esposito said more than 3-to-1 of the straight bets have come in on Colorado.

“Oh, is anybody interested in that game? I hadn’t heard about it,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said facetiously. “The public is all over Colorado. The pros came in and took Nebraska. They took 3½ and 3.”

The total also has seen a large market shift, as bettors saw Nebraska operate at a methodical pace in its opener. Circa posted 65½ initially, and the number plunged to as low as 55 before creeping back up to 60. The SuperBook and Caesars Sportsbook have the total at 59½.

CU at the window?

One bettor at DraftKings is rooting hard for Colorado to win the Pac-12 championship.

The Buffaloes are the final leg on a $7.30 seven-leg parlay that would pay more than $207,000 if it comes through.

BELIEVE IN THE BUFFS!!!! This bettor is just one Colorado Pac 12 title away from turning $7 into $207K 🦬 (via official_scruggs_ /IG) pic.twitter.com/zVlmMTxtkw — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 5, 2023

The parlay includes home run bets on Braves slugger Austin Riley, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and Angels star Shohei Ohtani that hit June 23.

It also had a money-line play on the Twins, Rays and Royals to combine for more than eight runs June 23, and golfer Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 at the Travelers Championship. He finished tied for fourth.

After being 100-1 on the parlay to win the Pac-12, Colorado is now 25-1 at DraftKings.

Heisman shakeup

The Heisman Trophy odds saw a major shake-up after the first full week of action.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams remains the favorite at +450 at Circa sportsbook. Florida State QB Jordan Travis is the second choice at +650, followed by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at 10-1.

The biggest movers came as a result of Colorado’s upset over TCU. Buffaloes two-way standout Travis Hunter saw his odds shortened to 16-1, while quarterback Shedeur Sanders sits at 25-1.

