NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jaguars top big day for underdogs

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers at the Denver Broncos in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:42 p.m.: That’s it on a day when underdogs went 9-4-1 against the spread, including outright wins by the Dolphins (+4½), Panthers (+2), Colts (+4½), Titans (+2), Jaguars (+6½), Packers (+1½), Falcons (+1) and Broncos (+1).

The totals were 6-8 to the over.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

8:28 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 11, 49ers 10. Melvin Gordon capped an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos pulled the upset as 1-point underdogs. The 49ers committed three turnovers, and the game went under the total 44½.

8:25 p.m.: Another 49ers miscue and it looks like the Broncos are going to escape with one of the ugliest victories ever.

8:18 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo tries to squeeze a ball into traffic intended for Deebo Samuel but it’s intercepted. The Broncos lead 11-10 with 2:06 to play in the fourth quarter. The Broncos are -600 on the live line (49ers +420).

8:11 p.m.: Melvin Gordon caps an 80-yard drive and the Broncos lead 11-10 with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter after the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. Jimmy Garoppolo has the chance to be a hero. The Broncos are -145 on the live line (49ers +110).

7:49 p.m.: The 49ers add to their lead with a field goal and are up 10-5 over the Broncos with 14:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Score Update:

SF 10 – 5 DEN

14:10 4Q This game has a 14.24% chance of ending in Scorigami.

Most likely Scorigami: 13-5 (5.26%) — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) September 26, 2022

7:45 p.m.: End of the third quarter. 49ers 7, Broncos 5. The 49ers are -240 on the live line (Broncos +195), total 24½.

7:43 p.m.: Mike Tirico on the Broncos offense: “This has been bad tonight.”

7:32 p.m.: Russell Wilson misses an open receiver, Brandon McManus misses a field goal attempt. It’s that kind of night for Broncos bettors.

7:21 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo steps out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and it’s a break for the 49ers because his pass was intercepted. The 49ers lead the Broncos 7-5 with 9:51 to play in the third quarter and we’ve got a possible scorigami. The 49ers are -120 on the live line (Broncos -110), total 29½.

7:17 p.m.: The boo birds are out in Denver for Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense.

7:14 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo bobbles the snap and is unable to recover. The 49ers are -210 on the live line (Broncos +170), total 29½.

6:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 21½.

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Broncos 3. First-half winners: 49ers -½, under 21½. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown, and the 49ers defense overwhelmed the Broncos to cover. The under is looking mighty good.

6:48 p.m.: There’s been a lot of Shawn Hochuli this quarter. He’ll never be as good as his dad.

6:18 p.m.: Deebo Samuel gets smashed in the pile after a reception over the middle and he’s shaken up. But the 49ers receiver was able to leave the field under his own power and is being evaluated in the medical tent.

6:11 p.m.: There will be no shutout tonight. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus boots it through from 55 yards, and the 49ers lead is cut to 7-3. The 49ers are -190 on the live line (Broncos +155), total 42½.

6:06 p.m.: The Patriots could be without QB Mac Jones, according to Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during today’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per source. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

6:01 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo misses a wide open Deebo Samuel on third down and the 49ers are forced to punt. Then Russell Wilson hits Courtland Sutton across the middle for a 35-yard gain to end the first quarter. That’s Jimmy G in a nutshell. The 49ers still lead the Broncos 7-0. San Francisco is -200 on the live line (Broncos +165), total 42½.

5:38 p.m.: The 49ers march 75 yards in six plays capped by Brandon Aiyuk’s short touchdown reception. They lead 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The 49ers are -220 on the live line (Broncos +180), total 47½.

5:23 p.m.: The most-bet player prop at @WynnBet in terms of tickets and handle is 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. OVER 56½ rushing yards (-125).

5:16 p.m.: Most bet player props for 49ers-Broncos at @BetMGM

Courtland Sutton OVER 56½ receiving yards

Jeff Wilson OVER 14½ rushing attempts

George Kittle OVER 45½ receiving yards

Most bet player props for 49ers-Broncos at @BetMGM Courtland Sutton OVER 56.5 receiving yards Jeff Wilson OVER 14.5 rushing attempts George Kittle OVER 45.5 receiving yards — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) September 26, 2022

5:09 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— 49ers (-1, 44½, -120) at Broncos (Even), 5:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 14, Buccaneers 12. Aaron Rodgers had a pair of TD passes, and the Packers stopped the Buccaneers on a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to pull the upset as 1½-point underdogs. The game never came close to the total of 42.

FINAL: Rams 20, Cardinals 12. Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers each ran for a TD to help the Rams cover as 3½-point road chalk. The game stayed under the total of 48½.

4:18 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23. Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown, and the Falcons won outright as 1-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 43½ despite both teams going scoreless in the fourth quarter.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 38, Chargers 10. Trevor Lawrence had three touchdown passes to help the underdog Jaguars earn the outright win. The Chargers were as low as -3 but closed as 6½-point favorites as quarterback Justin Herbert was active. The game went over the total of 45.

4:02 p.m.: Stick a fork in the Cardi … oh, maybe not. The Rams fumble at the goal line and Arizona bettors have a glimmer of hope with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rams lead 20-9 and are -4000 on the live line (Cardinals +1400), total 35½.

3:57 p.m.: After almost three full games, this much is clear: the Buccaneers offense is not good.

3:44 p.m.: Stick a fork in the Chargers.

3:38 p.m.: Over bettors in the Falcons-Seahawks game can relax the entire fourth quarter. That’s such a nice feeling. Atlanta leads 27-23 with the total closed at 43½. The Falcons are -240 on the live line (Seahawks +195), total 63½.

3:34 p.m.: It looks like Tom Brady busted his knee brace sliding into second base at the end of a long scramble. Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall … The Packers lead the Buccaneers 14-6 at the end of the third quarter. The Packers are -550 on the live line (Buccaneers +400), total 30½.

3:27 p.m.: LOL.

is this the greatest photo of all time pic.twitter.com/QhSZ2BiA2o — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

3:23 p.m.: Trevor Lawrence tosses his second touchdown pass, and after the two-point conversion, the Jaguars lead the Chargers 31-10 with 1:15 left in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -3000 on the live line (Chargers (+1200), total 53½.

3:00 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams Pick (-110), total 23.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1½, total 24.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 13, Cardinals 6. First-half winners: Rams -3, under 24. The teams combined for four field goals as the total stayed under. Cooper Kupp had the lone touchdown, scoring on a 20-yard run.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 20, Falcons 17. First-half winners: Seahawks -½, over 20½. Jason Myers booted a 31-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Seahawks the cover.

2:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -2½, total 20½.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -6½, total 23½.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Buccaneers 3. First-half winners: Packers +½, under 20½. The Packers fumbled at the goal line with 2:02 left in the second quarter to keep the total under.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 16, Chargers 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +3½, over 22. The Jaguars booted a field goal with 1:02 remaining in the first half to send the total over.

2:09 p.m.: Must be the warm weather in Tampa because Aaron Rodgers decided to show up this week. The Packers lead the Buccaneers 14-3 with 8:44 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -350 on the live line (Buccaneers +270), total 44½.

1:56 p.m.: Maybe Justin Herbert should have sat this one out after all. The Jaguars lead the Chargers 6-0 with 12:21 left in the second quarter. The Jaguars are -145 on the live line (Chargers +115), total 41½.

1:42 p.m.: Romeo Doubs making UNR proud with the touchdown reception. The Packers lead the Buccaneers 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Packers are -170 on the live line (Buccaneers +140), total 44½.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 27, Jets 12. Joe Burrow finished with three touchdown passes, and the Bengals covered as 6½-point chalk. The game went under the total of 46.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 28, Lions 24. The Vikings scored with 45 seconds left but didn’t cover as 6½-point chalk. K.J. Osborn’s winning touchdown reception and Greg Joseph’s extra point put the game over the total of 51½.

1:16 p.m: FINAL: Dolphins 21, Bills 19. Tua Tagovailoa returned in the second half after being injured and led the Dolphins to the outright win as 4½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 54.

Ken Dorsey was displeased with the end of the Bills-Dolphins game. 😱 pic.twitter.com/EIf0EHQd9T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2022

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 24, Commanders 8. Jalen Hurts had three touchdown passes and the Eagles covered as 5½-point favorites. The game stayed well under the total of 47.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 24, Raiders 22. The Raiders missed a two-point conversion with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, and fell to 0-3. The Titans won outright as 2-point underdogs, and the total went over 45½.

1:08 p.m.: Raiders need to work on their two-point conversions. But the over is in. Titans 24, Raiders 22 with 1:14 remaining.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 37, Patriots 26. Lamar Jackson tossed four touchdowns, and the Ravens covered as 2½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 45.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 22, Saints 14. The Panthers defense set the tone in the victory as 2-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 41.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 20, Chiefs 17. Jelani Woods caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Colts won outright as 4½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 51.

1:01 p.m.: Here is this afternoon’s schedule:

— Jaguars (+210) at Chargers (-6½, 45, -250), 1:05 p.m.

— Packers (+105) at Buccaneers (-1½, 42, -125), 1:25 p.m.

— Falcons (Even) at Seahawks (-1, 43½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (-3½, 48½, -180) at Cardinals (+160), 1:25 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 23, Texans 20. Cairo Santos booted the winning field goal as time expired, and the -3 spread pushed. The game went over the total of 39.

12:54 p.m.: Derek Carr connects with Mack Hollins for 48 yards and the Raiders have a pulse at the two-minute warning. The Titans lead 24-16 and are -650 on the live line (Raiders +450).

12:43 p.m.: The Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120) prop has been money so far. He hits his third field goal and the Raiders trail the Titans 24-16 with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Titans are -1600 on the live line (Raiders +800).

12:25 p.m.: Derek Carr throws a costly interception in the end zone and the Raiders squander an opportunity with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Titans lead 24-13 and are -5000 on the live line (Raiders +1600), total 46½.

12:22 p.m.: Justin Herbert is active for the Chargers.

this just in pic.twitter.com/oSCa2c8FYh — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 25, 2022

12:16 p.m.: Big line movement. Chargers now -6½ over the Jaguars. The total is 46½.

12:10 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Titans 24, Raiders 13. “Titans are driving looking to extend their lead.” That’s what the TV said. Titans are -900 on the live line (Raiders +575), total 51½.

11:54 a.m.: Interception. Old man Willie … no, not really. It was No. 30. Titans 24, Raiders 13. The Titans are -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), total 54½.

11:52 a.m.: New second-half line: Bengals -2, total 22½.

11:47 a.m.: Correction: Bengals 20, Jets 9.

11:46 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -2, total 23.

11:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 20, Jets 6. First-half winners: Bengals -3½, over 22½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -2½, total 22.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Commanders 0. First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 23½. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass on the final play of the half to send the total over.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 14, Colts 10. First-half winners: Chiefs -3, under 25½. The Chiefs scored with less than two minutes remaining to get the cover.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Bears -1½, total 19½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2, total 25½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -3, total 26.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -3½, total 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 14, Vikings 14. First-half winners: Lions +3½ (-120), over 25½. The Vikings scored a touchdown with 1:12 to cover the over.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 14, Bears 13. First-half winners: Texans +2½, over 19.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Dolphins 14. First-half winners: Dolphins +3, over 27.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -½, total 23.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -3, total 20.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Patriots 13. First-half winners: Ravens -½, over 21½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 13, Saints 0. First-half winners: Panthers +½, under 19½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -5, total 24.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Titans +½, over 22. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and the total covered without a sweat.

10:59 a.m.: Chase Daniel reportedly will start for the Chargers in place of Justin Herbert today. Los Angeles now -3 against the Jaguars.

10:56 a.m.: The Titans are 3-for-3. Ryan Tannehill plunges in for Tennessee’s third touchdown, and the Raiders trail 21-10 with 4:55 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -300 on the live line (Raiders +240), total 59½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills have a 14-7 lead over the Dolphins with 11:59 left in the second quarter.

🚨 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐁𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🚨 One of our customers has bet $165 THOUSAND on Miami-Buffalo to go OVER 53.5 points this afternoon. Potential Payout: $315,030 🤯 pic.twitter.com/njXODLkmhk — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 25, 2022

10:48 a.m.: Davante Adams was +105 to score a TD.

10:46 a.m.: Derek Carr finds Davante Adams near the back of the end zone, and Adams gets both feet down. The Raiders are back in the game, trailing 14-10. The Titans are -145 on the live line (Raiders +115), total 56½.

10:36 a.m.: Derrick Henry plows into the end zone and Tennessee has touchdowns on both of its drives. Titans 14, Raiders 3 with 14:25 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), total 52½.

10:33 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Titans 7, Raiders 3. Tennessee has the ball deep in Raiders territory. The Titans are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 50½.

10:27 a.m.: Tough beat for Amon-Ra St. Brown first TD bettors.

10:24 a.m.: Daniel Carlson is 6-for-6 this season on field goals. The Raiders trail the Titans 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Titans are -135 on the live line (Raiders +105), total 47½.

10:18 a.m.: The Colts have an early 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

🚨 BIG COLTS BET 🚨 A Nevada bettor put $100,000 on the Colts ML (+200) vs the Chiefs today 🧲 Potential win: $200,000 pic.twitter.com/bcYvy8atxv — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

10:16 a.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this morning’s Raiders-Titans game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (-110), Titans 21½ (-110).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -7½ (+220), +3½ (-210); Titans +7½ (-260), -3½ (+180).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes +105/no -125); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +340/no -410); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions (over -120), 35½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Davante Adams 84½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Darren Waller 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Titans props: Ryan Tannehill 19½ completions (under -120), 29½ attempts, 209½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Derrick Henry 79½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Robert Woods 40½ receiving yards; Treylon Burks 41½ receiving yards; Randy Bullock 6½ kicking points.

10:12 a.m.: The Raiders let tight end Geoff Swaim leak into the flat and he hauls in the short touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee chewed up 7:38 off the clock and leads 7-0. The Titans are -180 on the live line (Raiders +150), total 47½.

10:08 a.m.: The Bears helmets look like Mater Dei ripoffs.

10:07 a.m.: Raiders defense getting gashed on this opening drive.

9:58 a.m.: Eagles down to -5½ at the Commanders.

9:52 a.m.: More late line moves:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 54½ to 54

— Lions-Vikings total from 52 to 51½

9:45 a.m.: Some notable bets from Caesars Sportsbook:

HUGE bet on the Patriots A bettor from AZ put $110K on the Patriots ML (+130) vs the Ravens today 😳 pic.twitter.com/zYddpF6CeY — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

A Michigan bettor put $240 on the Chargers to be the lowest scoring team of the week at +8000 🧐 Potential win: $19,200 pic.twitter.com/fGvmy1ZXmo — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

Oh, and this one.

A New York bettor put $0.25 on there being NO overtime in Bengals-Jets at -5004… Yes, 25 cents. pic.twitter.com/lqSf94ybp9 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 25, 2022

8:55 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 53½ to 54½

— Bengals from -6 to -6½

— Bengals-Jets total from 45½ to 46

— Vikings from -6 to -6½

— Lions-Vikings total from 51½ to 52

— Eagles from -6½ to -6

8:54 a.m.: Here is the schedule of this morning’s games:

— Ravens (-2½, 45, -140) at Patriots (+120), 10:05 a.m.

— Bills (-4½, 54½, -200) at Dolphins (+175), 10:05 a.m.

— Bengals (-6½, 46 -275) at Jets (+235), 10:05 a.m.

— Saints (-2, 41, -135) at Panthers (+115), 10:05 a.m.

— Lions (+235) at Vikings (-6½, 52, -275), 10:05 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4½, 51, -220) at Colts (+190), 10:05 a.m.

— Raiders (-2, 45½, -130) at Titans (+110), 10:05 a.m.

— Eagles (-6, 47, -260) at Commanders (+220), 10:05 a.m.

— Texans (+140) at Bears (-3, 39, -160), 10:05 a.m.

8:53 a.m.: Most bet (tickets) player props for NFL Week 3 at @BetMGM

— Garrett Wilson OVER 48½ receiving yards

— Treylon Burks OVER 40½ receiving yards

— Kyle Pitts OVER 52½ receiving yards

Most bet (tickets) player props for NFL Week 3 at @BetMGM Garrett Wilson OVER 48.5 receiving yards Treylon Burks OVER 40.5 receiving yards Kyle Pitts OVER 52.5 receiving yards — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) September 25, 2022

8:52 a.m.: Most popular NFL Week 3 player prop bets at @CaesarsSports

— Over by tickets: Miles Sanders rushing yards (now 63½)

— Over by money: Patrick Mahomes rushing yards (11½)

— Under by tickets: Travis Etienne rushing yards (25½)

— Under by money: Alec Pierce receiving yards (23½)

Most popular NFL Week 3 player prop bets at @CaesarsSports… Over by tickets: Miles Sanders rushing yards (now 63.5) Over by money: Patrick Mahomes rushing yards (11.5) Under by tickets: Travis Etienne rushing yards (25.5) Under by money: Alec Pierce receiving yards (23.5) — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) September 25, 2022



8:51 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities for the week are:

— Carolina Panthers’ spread (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins’ spread (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Cincinnati Bengals’ spread (-6, opened -4) at New York Jets

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of handle are:

— Carolina Panthers (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Washington Commanders (+6½, opened +3 (-120)) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of ticket count are:

— Kansas City Chiefs (-5½, opened -6) at Indianapolis Colts

— Baltimore Ravens (-2½, opened -2½) at New England Patriots

— Buffalo Bills (-4½, opened -5) at Miami Dolphins

8:50 a.m.: Public teams (+70% of bets) in Week 3 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Ravens -2½ at Patriots

— 81% on Chiefs -5½ at Colts

— 80% on Bengals -6 at Jets

— 77% on Bills -4½ at Dolphins

— 74% on 49ers -1½ at Broncos

— 70% on Lions +5½ at Vikings

Public teams (+70% of bets) in Week 3 at @BetMGM 81% of bets on Ravens -2.5 at NE

81% on Chiefs -5.5 at IND

80% on Bengals -6 at NYJ

77% on Bills -4.5 at MIA

74% on 49ers -1.5 at DEN

70% on Lions +5.5 at MIN — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) September 25, 2022

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Ravens 37, Patriots 26 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Ravens -2½, over 45, Ravens -140 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -½, over 21½ (Ravens 14-13)

Second-half winners: Ravens -½, over 23 (Ravens 23-13)

Yards per play: Ravens 6.7, Patriots 7.1 (Patriots lead 447-394 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: Ravens 31-20, 37-26; Patriots 20-14

— Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +4½, under 54, Dolphins +175 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +3, over 27 (Tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +3½, under 27 (Dolphins 7-5)

Yards per play: Bills 5.5, Dolphins 5.4 (Bills lead 497-212 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bills 7-0, 14-7; Dolphins 21-17

— Bengals 27, Jets 12 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Bengals -6½, under 46 Bengals -275 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -3½, over 22½ (Bengals 20-9)

Second-half winners: Bengals -2, under 23 (Bengals 7-3)

Yards per play: Bengals 5.0, Jets 4.3 (Bengals lead 330-328 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +3 (4-1)

Biggest lead: Bengals 27-9; Jets never led

— Panthers 22, Saints 14 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Panthers +2, under 41, Panthers +115 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +½, under 19½ (Panthers 13-0)

Second-half winners: Saints -3, over 20 (Saints 14-9)

Yards per play: Saints 6.7, Panthers 5.0 (Saints lead 426-293 in total yards)

Turnovers: Panthers +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Saints never led; Panthers 22-7

— Vikings 28, Lions 24 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Lions +6½, over 51½, Vikings -275 ML

First-half winners: Lions +3½ (-120), over 25½ (Tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Vikings -3, under 26 (Vikings 14-10)

Yards per play: Lions 5.5, Vikings 5.6 (Lions lead 416-373 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Lions 14-0; Vikings 28-24

— Colts 20, Chiefs 17 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Colts +4½, under 51, Colts +185 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -3, under 25½ (Chiefs 14-10)

Second-half winners: Colts +2, under 25½ (Colts 10-3)

Yards per play: Chiefs 5.2, Colts 3.8 (Chiefs lead 315-259 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 17-10; Colts 7-0

— Titans 24, Raiders 22 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans +2, over 45½, Titans +110 ML

First-half winners: Titans +½, over 22 (Titans 24-10)

Second-half winners: Raiders -5, under 24 (Raiders 12-0)

Yards per play: Raiders 6.1, Titans 6.6 (Raiders lead 396-361 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Raiders never led; Titans 24-10

— Eagles 24, Commanders 8 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Eagles -5½, under 47, Eagles -220 ML

First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 23½ (Eagles 24-0)

Second-half winners: Commanders +2½, under 22 (Commanders 8-0)

Yards per play: Eagles 5.9, Commanders 3.2 (Eagles lead 400-240 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Eagles 24-0; Commanders never led

— Bears 23, Texans 20 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears -3 push, over 39, Bears -165 ML

First-half winners: Texans +2½, over 19 (Texans 14-13)

Second-half winners: Bears -1½, under 19½ (Bears 10-6)

Yards per play: Texans 5.8, Bears 5.9 (Bears lead 363-329 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Texans 14-10, 17-13; Bears 10-0

— Jaguars 38 Chargers 10 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +6½, over 45, Jaguars +210 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +3½, over 22 (Jaguars 16-7)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +6½, over 23½ (Jaguars 22-3)

Yards per play: Jaguars 5.5, Chargers 5.4 (Jaguars lead 413-312 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 38-10; Chargers never led

— Packers 14, Buccaneers 12 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers +1½, under 42, Packers +105 ML

First-half winners: Packers +½, under 20½ (Packers 14-3)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -2½, under 20½ (Buccaneers 9-0)

Yards per play: Packers 5.2, Buccaneers 4.8 (Packers lead 315-285 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Packers 14-3; Buccaneers 3-0

— Falcons 27, Seahawks 23 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Falcons +1, over 43½, Falcons Even ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -½, over 20½ (Seahawks 20-17)

Second-half winners: Falcons -1½, under 24 (Falcons 10-3)

Yards per play: Falcons 7.1, Seahawks 6.1 (Seahawks lead 420-386 in total yards)

Turnovers: Seahawks +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons 17-10; Seahawks 3-0, 10-7, 20-17, 23-20

— Rams 20, Cardinals 12 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Rams -3½, under 48½, Rams -180 ML

First-half winners: Rams -3, under 24 (Rams 13-6)

Second-half winners: Rams Pick (-110), under 23 (Rams 7-6)

Yards per play: Rams 7.4, Cardinals 4.5 (Cardinals lead 365-339 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Rams 13-0; Cardinals never led

— Broncos 11, 49ers 10 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos +1, under 44½, Broncos Even ML

First-half winners: 49ers -½, under 21½ (49ers 7-3)

Second-half winners: Broncos -½, under 21½ (Broncos 8-3)

Yards per play: 49ers 5.1, Broncos 3.7 (49ers lead 267-261 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: 49ers 7-0; Broncos 11-10

