Patriots made Super Bowl favorites after signing Antonio Brown

Twelve years after the Patriots acquired Randy Moss in a trade with the Raiders that propelled them to the Super Bowl, New England signed Antonio Brown shortly after Oakland released him Saturday and quickly became the favorites to win Super Bowl LIV.

The Patriots ascended from the 6-1 second choice, behind the Chiefs, to the 4-1 favorites at the Westgate sportsbook to repeat as champions. New England moved to 9-2 favorites at Station Casinos, CG Technology and William Hill while Kansas City dipped to 6-1.

“I’m sure the perception will be that New England is the best team,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “Looks like Antonio Brown got what he wanted. Crazy like a fox.”

The Westgate also moved the Patriots from plus 225 to plus 175 to win the AFC, from minus 450 to minus 550 to win the AFC East and from minus 900 to minus 1100 to make the playoffs. New England’s win total was bumped up from 11 (Over -140) to 11½ (-110).

“If (Brown is) right, there’s no more dynamic receiver in the game right now. He’s definitely a difference maker,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “He adds another dimension to that team, and they needed a wide receiver. My guess is (coach Bill) Belichick’s not going to be patient, but he’s going to give him a second chance to contribute there.”

Brown can’t play for the Patriots in Sunday night’s season opener against the Steelers, his former team.

The Raiders’ release of Brown on Saturday morning after his turbulent tenure with the team resulted in only minor adjustments to Oakland’s odds at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“It’s been going on for so long, it’s already pretty much in the numbers,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

The Westgate moved Oakland’s Super Bowl odds from 40-1 to 80-1 and its AFC title odds from 20-1 to 40-1. It also adjusted the Raiders’ win total from 6 (Under -120) to 6 (Under -150) and moved its odds to not make the playoffs from minus 700 to minus 800.

The Denver Broncos moved from consensus 1-point to 2-point favorites over the Raiders in Monday’s season opener. The total dipped from 43½ to 42½.

The retirement of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck initially moved the line on Indianapolis’ season opener against the Chargers by as many as 5½ points. But even the best wide receivers aren’t worth much to the point spread.

“Not a 31-year-old malcontent receiver,” Bogdanovich said.

Caesars Entertainment moved Oakland’s odds to finish with the fewest wins in the league from 15-2 to 6-1.

The Miami Dolphins are the 7-4 favorite to finish with the fewest wins, followed by the Arizona Cardinals (4-1), Cincinnati Bengals (9-2) and New York Giants (5-1).

