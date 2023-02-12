66°F
Betting

SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettor places $1.68M wager on Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2023 - 2:51 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on b ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football g ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football ...
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) embraces tight end Jack Stoll before the NFL ...
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) embraces tight end Jack Stoll before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1½-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Join us throughout the afternoon as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game, bad beats and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

3:13 p.m.: The view from BetMGM:

3:08 p.m.: Seeing mostly 51½ for the total now. South Point hanging out at 52.

3:05 p.m.: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Super Bowl. The field bet for the game’s first touchdown is up to 76-1 at Circa Sports.

3:00 p.m.: Another massive wager on the Super Bowl. This one $1.68 million at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2:35 p.m.: Here is today’s rundown:

— Chiefs (+110) vs. Eagles (-1½, 52, -125), 3:30 p.m.

The line has moved around Sunday amid a flurry of large bets.

Here are all the known six-figure or larger bets that have been placed on today’s game.

2:30 p.m.: The Super Bowl is all about prop bets, and this afternoon we’ll be using the menu from the Westgate SuperBook to follow the action. (Note: Many lines have moved since betting opened.)

See the full list of Westgate props here.

See the full list of Caesars Sportsbook props here.

See the full list of Station Casinos props here.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

