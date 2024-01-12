SuperBook VP hits on 70% of picks to win Review-Journal NFL Challenge
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay won the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge with a 59-25-6 record against the spread (70.2 percent).
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay finished first in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge for the second time in three years.
Kornegay went 59-25-6 against the spread (70.2 percent), a record that would have won the Westgate SuperContest and placed second in the Circa Sports Million contest.
SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen finished second at 49-36-5 ATS, while handicapper Kelly Stewart (@Kellyinvegas) and VSiN host Brent Musburger tied for third at 46-40-4 ATS.
Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, and a push was worth a half-point.
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 59-25-6
Points: 62
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 49-36-5
Points: 51½
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 46-40-4
Points: 48
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 46-40-4
Points: 48
— — —
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 46-42-2
Points: 47
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 42-43-5
Points: 44½
— — —
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-4
Season: 42-44-4
Points: 44
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-45-5
Points: 42½
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-45-6
Points: 42
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 40-47-3
Points: 41½