54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Super Bowl

Guy Fieri, thousands of fans tailgate in Vegas before the Super Bowl — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 3:29 pm
 
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds a serving of trash can nachos to David Ortiz, from Los Angeles, ...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds a serving of trash can nachos to David Ortiz, from Los Angeles, at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri addresses the crowd with his nephew Jules Fieri, from left, son Ryder ...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri addresses the crowd with his nephew Jules Fieri, from left, son Ryder Fieri, son Hunter Fieri, and ET host Kevin Frazier, right, after a demo where they made trash can nachos at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri addresses the crowd with his nephew Jules Fieri, from left, son Ryder ...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri addresses the crowd with his nephew Jules Fieri, from left, son Ryder Fieri, and his son Hunter Fieri, to his left, after a demo where they made trash can nachos at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Crowds eat and order food at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a p ...
Crowds eat and order food at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro at Guy’s F ...
Garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The free event hosted 25 local restaurant pop-ups. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Czar burger sliders and garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & ...
Czar burger sliders and garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The free event hosted 25 local restaurant pop-ups. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro at Guy’s F ...
Garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The free event hosted 25 local restaurant pop-ups. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Trash can nachos at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot nea ...
Trash can nachos at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The free event hosted 25 local restaurant pop-ups. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Crowds eat and order food at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a p ...
Crowds eat and order food at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Crowds eat and order food at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a p ...
Crowds eat and order food at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Guy Fieri, left, and Eli Manning, right, address the crowd before throwing signed footballs to ...
Guy Fieri, left, and Eli Manning, right, address the crowd before throwing signed footballs to the audience at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Guy Fieri, left, and Eli Manning, right, address the crowd before throwing signed footballs to ...
Guy Fieri, left, and Eli Manning, right, address the crowd before throwing signed footballs to the audience at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsey, left, and Guy Fieri, right, gesture after Ramsey threw a footbal ...
Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsey, left, and Guy Fieri, right, gesture after Ramsey threw a football into the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The audience at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot ne ...
The audience at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Guy Fieri, winds up to throw a football to the audience next to Eli Manning at Guy’s Fla ...
Guy Fieri, winds up to throw a football to the audience next to Eli Manning at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Eli Manning gestures to the audience after throwing a signed football to the crowd at Guy&#x201 ...
Eli Manning gestures to the audience after throwing a signed football to the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey addresses the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super ...
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey addresses the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey addresses the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for ...
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey addresses the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Guy Fieri, left, and Eli Manning, right, address the crowd before throwing signed footballs to ...
Guy Fieri, left, and Eli Manning, right, address the crowd before throwing signed footballs to the audience at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Before Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, famed restaurateur Guy Fieri took thousands of fans to Flavortown at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate, held behind the Linq hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip. A couple dozen booths, from local Vegas restaurants and sponsors like Bud Light and Best Foods, kept fans fed and watered starting at 10:30 a.m.

Flava Flav, football legend Eli Manning and chef Gordon Ramsay made appearances at the tailgate with Fieri, who was decked out in black leather pants, a lot of bling and his signature appendage: a fat cigar.

Check out these images above of the event.

MOST READ
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
3
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
4
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Allegiant Stadium before the start of Super Bowl 58 Su ...
Super Bowl 58 pregame festivities — PHOTOS
RJ

The teams have arrived and fans are filling up the seats at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas history.

This image provided by e.l.f. Cosmetics shows the e.l.f. Cosmetics 2024 Super Bowl NFL football ...
Here are the ads filling breaks during the Super Bowl
By Wyatte Grantham-Philips AP Business Writer

On top of the reported $7 million price tag for a 30-second spot during the game, brands try to put together an ad that more than 100 million expected viewers will like.

More stories
Here is some of the food being served at the Super Bowl in Vegas
Here is some of the food being served at the Super Bowl in Vegas
Where Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce should dine in Vegas
Where Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce should dine in Vegas
Celebrity chefs coming to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend fundraiser
Celebrity chefs coming to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend fundraiser
Acclaimed chef to serve his famous fried chicken at Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Acclaimed chef to serve his famous fried chicken at Super Bowl in Las Vegas
What happens to leftover Super Bowl food? Here’s where some of it goes
What happens to leftover Super Bowl food? Here’s where some of it goes
Where to eat, drink and watch the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Where to eat, drink and watch the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas