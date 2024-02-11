Guy Fieri, thousands of fans tailgate in Vegas before the Super Bowl — PHOTOS
Gordon Ramsey, Eli Manning and others joined in at the tailgate before the big game on Sunday.
Before Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, famed restaurateur Guy Fieri took thousands of fans to Flavortown at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate, held behind the Linq hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip. A couple dozen booths, from local Vegas restaurants and sponsors like Bud Light and Best Foods, kept fans fed and watered starting at 10:30 a.m.
Flava Flav, football legend Eli Manning and chef Gordon Ramsay made appearances at the tailgate with Fieri, who was decked out in black leather pants, a lot of bling and his signature appendage: a fat cigar.
Check out these images above of the event.