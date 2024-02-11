Guy Fieri, thousands of fans tailgate in Vegas before the Super Bowl — PHOTOS

Gordon Ramsey, Eli Manning and others joined in at the tailgate before the big game on Sunday.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds a serving of trash can nachos to David Ortiz, from Los Angeles, at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri addresses the crowd with his nephew Jules Fieri, from left, son Ryder Fieri, son Hunter Fieri, and ET host Kevin Frazier, right, after a demo where they made trash can nachos at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri addresses the crowd with his nephew Jules Fieri, from left, son Ryder Fieri, and his son Hunter Fieri, to his left, after a demo where they made trash can nachos at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Crowds eat and order food at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The free event hosted 25 local restaurant pop-ups. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Czar burger sliders and garlic herb fries from local restaurant Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The free event hosted 25 local restaurant pop-ups. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Trash can nachos at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The free event hosted 25 local restaurant pop-ups. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guy Fieri, left, and Eli Manning, right, address the crowd before throwing signed footballs to the audience at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsey, left, and Guy Fieri, right, gesture after Ramsey threw a football into the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The audience at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guy Fieri, winds up to throw a football to the audience next to Eli Manning at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Eli Manning gestures to the audience after throwing a signed football to the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey addresses the crowd at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party for Super Bowl LVIII at a parking lot near the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Before Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, famed restaurateur Guy Fieri took thousands of fans to Flavortown at Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate, held behind the Linq hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip. A couple dozen booths, from local Vegas restaurants and sponsors like Bud Light and Best Foods, kept fans fed and watered starting at 10:30 a.m.

Flava Flav, football legend Eli Manning and chef Gordon Ramsay made appearances at the tailgate with Fieri, who was decked out in black leather pants, a lot of bling and his signature appendage: a fat cigar.

Check out these images above of the event.