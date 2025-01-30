Two historic football programs to meet in HBCU Classic in Las Vegas

This is how much it will cost you to attend the Super Bowl

Grambling State and Jackson State will face each other this fall in a historically Black colleges and universities football showdown in Las Vegas.

The two marquee HBCU institutions will play each other for the 73rd time Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Thursday.

Tickets will be available via presale March 3. They will go on sale to the public March 7.

“The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are proud to host the HBCU Classic, celebrating the rich legacy, talent, and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement. “The Raiders organization has a deep and long-standing connection to HBCU football that dates to the early years of the franchise under Al Davis and includes three Pro Football Hall of Famers from HBCU programs, the first Black quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the first Black head coach in modern NFL history, and dozens of outstanding players, coaches, and administrators. We eagerly anticipate the pride and passion of HBCU football visiting Las Vegas in October.”

The football game is only part of the event. The two schools’ historic marching bands, Grambling’s “World Famed” Tigers marching band and Jackson State’s “Sonic Boom of the South,” are slated to perform.

“This game is more than just a competition — it’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and community that resonates far beyond the field,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, in a statement. “We look forward to showcasing the excitement and hospitality Las Vegas has to offer to the teams, alumni, and fans.”

The LVCVA board approved a $350,000 sponsorship agreement to host the game between the two Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals earlier this month. The money will be used for advertising, marketing and hospitality opportunities before, during and after the game.

Estimates show the game will attract over 40,000 visitors, according to the LVCVA.

Jackson State will come to Las Vegas for the third time after facing UNLV in 1975 and 2016.

The game marks Grambling’s second trip to Las Vegas, following a matchup with Tennessee State at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2022. The school’s marching band also performed at halftime of a Raiders game in 2021.

“We are excited about the opportunity to compete in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic,” said Dr. Trayvean D. Scott, Grambling State vice president for intercollegiate athletics, in a statement. “This game provides us with a tremendous opportunity to not only compete on a premier stage in front of a national audience, but also allows us to further showcase our great institution while also allowing us to reconnect with Grambling alumni, supporters, and friends on the west coast.”

