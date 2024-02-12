3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled

The Golden Knights lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Monday during defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s 1,000th NHL game.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) pushes Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) kisses his wife, Jayne, during a ceremony honoring his 1000th NHL game prior to an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) waits to skate onto the ice during a ceremony honoring his 1000th NHL game prior to an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) is presented with a golden hockey stick honoring his 1000th NHL game by Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, right, during a ceremony prior to an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) and center Frederick Gaudreau (89) look on while Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates with teammates after a goal by right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) collides with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) collide during a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) defends as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) falls while attempting a shot on Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo got a fancy pregame ceremony where he received a gold stick and heaps of praise from the Golden Knights and their fans at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

All the Minnesota Wild got out of the occasion was a victory.

Forwards Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy scored third-period goals 1:01 apart to break a 2-2 and lift the Wild to a 5-3 victory against the Knights.

The evening still centered around Pietrangelo. The 34-year-old was honored for playing in his 1,000th NHL game. His family even joined him on the ice before puck drop for a special celebration.

“It’s still an awesome night for him and his family,” captain Mark Stone said. “An amazing achievement. First guy to do it wearing this jersey. Whether it was a win or a loss, you don’t want to take away from how special it was for not only him and his family but for all of us.”

It looked at first like the Knights (31-16-6) would reward Pietrangelo with a victory.

He picked up an assist just 22 seconds into the game on a goal by right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

The lead didn’t last long. Right wing Mats Zuccarello tied the game with 9:12 remaining in the first period for the Wild on a 5-on-3 power play. Center Joel Eriksson Ek gave Minnesota its first lead 1:21 later, scoring as another power play expired.

Right wing Michael Amadio tied the game with 2:15 left in the first period thanks to another Pietrangelo assist.

Rossi gave the Wild (24-23-5) the lead back 6:28 into the third. Boldy’s goal soon after put Minnesota up 4-2.

Coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with either goal.

“Third period in our building in a tie game and we basically, I don’t want to say self-destruct, but I don’t know if they really earned them,” Cassidy said. “I think they were gifts, to be honest with you.”

Stone cut the Knights’ deficit to 4-3 with 10:20 remaining in the third, but the team couldn’t find an equalizer. Eriksson Ek added an empty-net goal for the Wild with 22 seconds left. The defeat was just the Knights’ second in regulation their last 10 games.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Under the weather

Two players missed Monday’s game with a bug going around the Knights’ locker room.

Goaltender Logan Thompson was unavailable with an illness. Jiri Patera backed up starting goaltender Adin Hill in Thompson’s stead.

Left wing Paul Cotter was also ruled out with an illness before the game. Sheldon Rempal was recalled from Henderson and took Cotter’s spot on the third line.

2. Whitecloud returns to lineup

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud played Monday after being a healthy scratch in Thursday’s win against the Arizona Coyotes.

Cassidy said Whitecloud was the odd man out with defenseman Daniil Miromanov returning from an injury and defenseman Kaedan Korczak playing well. Korczak was sent back down to Henderson on Saturday.

“We’re trying to get a look at Miromanov, so that’s first and foremost,” Cassidy said. “We just felt Korczak was playing really consistent hockey so we put him ahead of Zach for that game. It’s not a long-term thing but sometimes it’s good for a player to know that this young guy is pushing from underneath.”

3. He’ll be back

The Wild opted to start goaltender Filip Gustavsson in net Monday instead of former Knight Marc-Andre Fleury.

It’s unclear if Fleury plans to play beyond this season after his contract expires, but he still has another visit to T-Mobile Arena remaining on his schedule. Minnesota will return to Las Vegas to play the Knights on April 12.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.