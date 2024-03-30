3 takeaways: Knights win in OT when Wild’s goalie move backfires

The Golden Knights picked up a road win Saturday after the Minnesota Wild pulled their goalie in overtime to try to push for the victory.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm (47) is attended to by a trainer after sustaining an injury during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) battle for the puck after a collision during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) stands in the goal after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left; right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center; and defenseman Alec Martinez celebrate after the team's overtime win of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stops a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson celebrates after an overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) celebrates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm (47) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights players react after a goal scored by Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stands in the goal during an ice-cleaning break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) looks to stop a shot as Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) pressures during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Nicolas Hague (14) and Alex Pietrangelo, second right, look at the video board after a goal scored by Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, front left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson douses his face with water during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is attended to by a trainer after a collision during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, center, follows the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson kneels on the ice after a collision during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, defenseman Brayden McNabb, center right, and defenseman Shea Theodore, far right, defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrate after the team's overtime win of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

It was deemed the most important road trip of the Golden Knights’ season.

The end result? A nearly flawless trek through the Central Division.

Jonathan Marchessault scored an empty-net goal 3:30 into overtime to give the Knights a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Knights wrapped up a four-game road trip earning seven of a possible eight points and extending their point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Right wing Michael Amadio scored, and goalie Logan Thompson made 32 saves for his fifth consecutive win to help the Knights (41-25-8) improve to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

“For our team, we showed a lot of resilience the last few weeks,” Marchessault said.

Scoring an empty-net goal in overtime isn’t a common finish. The Wild (35-28-10) were in desperate need of two points to keep their playoff hopes alive, however.

Minnesota pulled goalie Filip Gustavsson to spring a four-on-three with less than two minutes remaining.

It’s not the first time the Wild did that this month. They pulled Marc-Andre Fleury in overtime March 10 against the Nashville Predators, and forward Matt Boldy scored the winning goal.

Fate did not strike twice. Marchessault received a pass from center William Karlsson and scored from the defensive blue line to end the game.

According to NHL rules, if a team gives up a goal after pulling the goalie in overtime, they lose the earned overtime point.

Coach Bruce Cassidy told his players before overtime began to expect the Wild to pull Gustavsson. The 25-year-old Swedish goaltender was Minnesota’s best player, making 29 saves.

“We kind of saw it all over (the) media,” center Chandler Stephenson said. “It was something that was definitely brought to our attention, and obviously nice to finish it off.”

It was also a milestone moment for the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Marchessault’s goal was his 40th of the season, making him the second player in franchise history to reach that mark. Karlsson had 43 goals during the Knights’ inaugural season.

“It was good hockey from us,” Marchessault said. “In overtime, we kind of got lucky.”

It took until 6:17 remaining in regulation before the Knights finally broke through.

Stephenson received a stretch pass from defenseman Alec Martinez, drove toward the net and centered the puck to Amadio for a one-timer from the slot.

Offense was hard to come by. It wasn’t easier for the Knights when they lost center Jack Eichel.

Eichel was ejected at 14:03 of the second period for spearing Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov with his stick.

Eichel was assessed the first major penalty of his NHL career and a game misconduct. Kaprizov scored on the five-minute Wild power play 2:41 later to open the scoring.

That was the only puck that beat Thompson, who has allowed five goals — one in each start —over his last five victories.

That stretch has put the Knights firmly into playoff positioning, remaining four points behind the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division with eight games remaining.

It’s winning time. The Knights are showing up on the dot.

“To give up only one, you’re still in the game,” Cassidy said. “You’re at the end of a road trip, and you have to dig down a little. We did. We’re a winning team for a reason.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Continued brilliance

Another start, another stellar performance from Thompson.

His win pushed him to 5-0-0 in six appearances since March 17, and he’s been the best goalie in the league in that stretch.

Not only are his 1.13 goals allowed and .962 save percentage tops in the league the last two weeks, but his five-on-five numbers are even better.

He’s allowed less than a goal per game — 0.93 — and has a .964 save percentage when playing at five-on-five.

It’s the sixth time in eight games the Knights have allowed two goals or fewer.

2. Defensemen return

After missing the previous six games with an illness, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned and was a plus-2 in 23:11.

He wasn’t the only one back. Pietrangelo was reunited with defense partner Martinez, who was a healthy scratch the previous four games, both skating on the third pairing. Ben Hutton and Zach Whitecloud were the healthy scratches Saturday.

Cassidy decided to keep the top pair of Noah Hanifin and Nic Hague intact. They were a plus-5 together in Pietrangelo’s absence.

3. In rare company

Marchessault became the fourth undrafted player in the last 20 years to reach the 40-goal mark, joining New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin last season, Jason Blake in 2007 with the New York Islanders and Martin St. Louis with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2007.

The 11-year veteran also became the 11th player in league history to record his first 40-goal season in his 11th year or later. Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele did it last season with 42.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.