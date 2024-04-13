76°F
Golden Knights

Fan favorite Fleury faces Knights at T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates past fans holding signs with his name during warm ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates past fans holding signs with his name during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans watch former Golden Knight, Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, during warmups before an NH ...
Fans watch former Golden Knight, Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) takes shots during warmups before an NHL hockey game aga ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) takes shots during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights and Wild fans cheer for Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as he takes the i ...
Golden Knights and Wild fans cheer for Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as he takes the ice for warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights and Wild fans hold signs for former Golden Knight and Wild goaltender Marc-Andre ...
Golden Knights and Wild fans hold signs for former Golden Knight and Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the action during warmups before an NHL hockey g ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the action during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game against ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) warms up with his team before an NHL hockey game against ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) warms up with his team before an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) eyes the puck before the Golden Knights scored a goal du ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) eyes the puck before the Golden Knights scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The puck soars into the net past Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period ...
The puck soars into the net past Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after letting in three Golden Knights goals durin ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after letting in three Golden Knights goals during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) eyes the puck after making a save against Golden Knights ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) eyes the puck after making a save against Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) while his defenders surround during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) anticipates the puck during the first period of an NHL h ...
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) anticipates the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury started Friday’s game against the Golden Knights in what could be his final appearance at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury spent four seasons with the Knights from 2017 to 2021 and was the face of the expansion franchise before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 39-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Wild and has not announced whether he will return for a 21st NHL season.

“Nothing comes to mind as far as anyone I’ve played with in terms of the fan frenzy he had (in Las Vegas),” said defenseman Jon Merrill, who played with Fleury on the Knights and Wild. “I think he has been that way anywhere he goes. Fans love him. He just has that type of personality. He’s really easy to like.”

Fleury is 17-13-5 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .899 save percentage for Minnesota, which will miss the playoffs. He ranks second all time with 561 victories.

