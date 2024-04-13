Fan favorite Fleury faces Knights at T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS

Former Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, now with the Minnesota Wild, started what might have been his final game in Las Vegas on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury started Friday’s game against the Golden Knights in what could be his final appearance at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury spent four seasons with the Knights from 2017 to 2021 and was the face of the expansion franchise before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 39-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Wild and has not announced whether he will return for a 21st NHL season.

“Nothing comes to mind as far as anyone I’ve played with in terms of the fan frenzy he had (in Las Vegas),” said defenseman Jon Merrill, who played with Fleury on the Knights and Wild. “I think he has been that way anywhere he goes. Fans love him. He just has that type of personality. He’s really easy to like.”

Fleury is 17-13-5 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .899 save percentage for Minnesota, which will miss the playoffs. He ranks second all time with 561 victories.