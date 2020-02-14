Fans weigh in on names for Golden Knights’ AHL team

In the days following the Golden Knights’ purchase of San Antonio’s AHL team, fans have been vocal on what they believe the team name should be once relocated to Las Vegas.

Construction continues on the new $25 million Henderson Community Ice Hockey Facility at the corner of South Water Street and West Atlantic Avenue in downtown Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

All signs point to the team being called the “Henderson Silver Knights.” Knights owner Bill Foley confirmed last week that “Silver Knights” was one of the top options being considered, and mentioned the team’s name would include “Henderson” at Henderson’s annual state of the city address on Thursday.

Here are some of the names Knights fans have suggested on social media:

— Silver Squires

— Thunder

— Golden Wranglers

— Flamingos

— Golden Squires

— Henderson House

— Neon Knights

— Silver Dukes

On Wednesday, the Knights announced the AHL team will play games at the Orleans Arena for the 2020-21 season. The team will be headquartered and practice at Lifeguard Arena, currently under construction in downtown Henderson. The Knights also announced Thursday plans to build a 6,000-seat arena at the site of the Henderson Pavilion.

