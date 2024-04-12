Golden Knights announce free gas giveaway in Las Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Friday that the team will once again help local residents by giving away free gas.

May Woody, right, assistant manager at Smith's, helps Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Friday that the team will once again help local residents by giving away free gas next week.

According to a news release, the team will “Fuel the Realm” with $20,000 worth of free gas on April 17.

As part of the giveaway, beginning at 7:30 a.m. next Wednesday, the first 400 cars at the Smith’s fuel center located at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road will receive $50 of free gasoline.

The giveaway is part of the Knights’ Fan Appreciation Week efforts.

In addition, Smith’s will offer a discount of 20 cents per gallon to all customers at that specific location from April 17-19, according to the team.

Wednesday’s event marks the fifth time Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to give away gas in the last two years.