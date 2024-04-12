87°F
Golden Knights announce free gas giveaway in Las Vegas

May Woody, right, assistant manager at Smith's, helps Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free g ...
May Woody, right, assistant manager at Smith's, helps Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2024 - 1:22 pm

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Friday that the team will once again help local residents by giving away free gas next week.

According to a news release, the team will “Fuel the Realm” with $20,000 worth of free gas on April 17.

As part of the giveaway, beginning at 7:30 a.m. next Wednesday, the first 400 cars at the Smith’s fuel center located at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road will receive $50 of free gasoline.

The giveaway is part of the Knights’ Fan Appreciation Week efforts.

In addition, Smith’s will offer a discount of 20 cents per gallon to all customers at that specific location from April 17-19, according to the team.

Wednesday’s event marks the fifth time Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to give away gas in the last two years.

