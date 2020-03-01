Golden Knights fans celebrate at downtown Las Vegas festival
Golden Knights fans gathered at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday afternoon and were treated to some fun, games and laughs.
Knights players Nick Holden and Nate Schmidt took on Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore in a game of “Knightlyweds” to see which teammates knew each other better.
The VGK broadcast team joined Chandler Stephenson, Zach Whitecloud, Nick Cousins, Alec Martinez, Schmidt, Tuch, Holden and Theodore to play rounds of Vegas-themed “Family Feud.”
VGK broadcasters Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy held question-and-answer sessions with coach Pete DeBoer and some Knights players.
Fans were also able to test out their various skills at different games at the fest, such as hockey, corn hole, Connect 4 and American Gladiator.