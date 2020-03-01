Golden Knights fans celebrate at downtown Las Vegas festival

Golden Knights fans gathered at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday afternoon and were treated to some fun, games and laughs.

Vegas Golden Knights players Nick Holden, left, and Nate Schmidt laugh as they play a round of The Knightlywed Game on stage during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chance the Gila Monster, right, reacts to fan Kylee Dupa, 11, being a smaller version of him during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights' sportscasters Dave Goucher, left and Shane Hnidy, right, interview newer players during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (From left) Dave Goucher, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Chandler Stephenson, Nick Cousins and Shane Hnidy. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Painter Josh Howard with ArtParty4U is ready to paint some attendees during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud, left, plays a little ball hockey with young fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Aces pass out free hats to attendees during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Head coach Peter DeBoer, center, is interviewed by Vegas Golden Knights' sportscasters Dave Goucher, left and Shane Hnidy during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Maddox Bryan, 6, reacts to a kicked ball during an inflatable soccer game during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Knight Line perform for the crowd during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fan Farrah Stucker shows off a display of player hockey pucks she had made during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eric Root, 10, left, is knocked from his perch with a joust from Zi-Ere Davis, 9, as they play fights during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights rinkside reporter/host Stormy Buonantony, center, moderates as players enjoy a round of The Knightlywed Game on stage during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (From left) Alex Tuch, Shea Theodore, Stormy Buonantony, Nick Holden, and Nate Schmidt. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights players Alex Tuch, left, and Shea Theodore laugh as they play a round of The Knightlywed Game on stage during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chance the Gila Monster holds a baby dressed in team gear up to the crowd during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Super fan Robert Gray poses as a hockey player during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Team Gray celebrates their first round win during a game of Knight Family Feud on stage during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans yell "shame" to some good-natured cheating by players during a game of Knight Family Feud on stage during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Team Gold celebrates their second round win during a game of Knight Family Feud on stage during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Violet Simpson, 3, shows off her hockey puck beside a table of hand sanitizer during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Comprehensive Cancer Centers was passing out free bottles of sanitizer to anyone who needed them. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Aces pass out free hats to attendees during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Knights players Nick Holden and Nate Schmidt took on Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore in a game of “Knightlyweds” to see which teammates knew each other better.

The VGK broadcast team joined Chandler Stephenson, Zach Whitecloud, Nick Cousins, Alec Martinez, Schmidt, Tuch, Holden and Theodore to play rounds of Vegas-themed “Family Feud.”

VGK broadcasters Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy held question-and-answer sessions with coach Pete DeBoer and some Knights players.

Fans were also able to test out their various skills at different games at the fest, such as hockey, corn hole, Connect 4 and American Gladiator.