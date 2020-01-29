Golden Knights hire Steve Spott as assistant coach

Spott, 51, and Knights coach Peter DeBoer have coached together at multiple stops, most recently with the San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer watches game action alongside assistant coach Steve Spott during an NHL preseason hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Golden Knights hired Steve Spott as an assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Spott, 51, and Knights coach Peter DeBoer have coached together at multiple stops, most recently with the San Jose Sharks from 2015 until December when both were fired.

Spott joined DeBoer’s staff with Plymouth of the Ontario Hockey League in 1997 and spent four seasons as an assistant/associate coach for the major-junior club.

He and DeBoer were hired by Kitchener of the OHL in 2001, and Spott served as an assistant for seven seasons. The duo led the Rangers to the 2003 Memorial Cup, the top prize in Canadian junior hockey.

Spott took over as Kitchener’s head coach when DeBoer was hired by the Florida Panthers in 2008. In five seasons, he had a record of 187-121-32 and twice reached the OHL Western Conference Final.

In San Jose, Spott ran the Sharks’ power play and handled the teams forwards until 2018 when he was put in charge of the defensemen. Spott returned to his previous duties when San Jose re-hired Bob Boughner as an assistant prior to this season.

San Jose’s power play ranked No. 3 (22.6 percent) in 2015-16 when the Sharks reached the Stanley Cup Final but slumped the following two seasons. The Sharks ranked sixth in the league at 23.6 percent last season.

The Knights power play, which is run by assistant coach Ryan Craig, is clicking at 22 percent and ranks eighth overall.

Spott coached the Toronto Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate in 2013-14 and led the Toronto Marlies to a 45-25-2-4 record and North Division title. He was an assistant coach for the Maple Leafs in 2014-15 before rejoining DeBoer in San Jose.

In addition, Spott has extensive experience coaching with Team Canada.

He won a gold medal in 2008 as an assistant at the under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and served as an assistant on Canada’s World Junior team that took silver in 2010.

Spott was the head coach of Canada’s gold medal-winning team at the 2011 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and also was the head coach of Team Canada at the 2013 World Junior Hockey Championships, finishing fourth.

The Knights had one opening on their coaching staff following the dismissal of coach Gerard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly on Jan. 15.

Spott will join the team following their bye week. The Knights practice Thursday and play Friday at Carolina.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.