Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault greets fans in Henderson — PHOTOS

Jonathan Marchessault stopped at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall.

Jonathan Marchessault flashes a thumbs-up after signing an autograph to Bobby Sandhu, 7, at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final win celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jonathan Marchessault signs an autograph to Rick Williams at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Madison Morada reacts after Jonathan Marchessault signed her merchandise at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another Golden Knight went from the ice, to the Strip celebrations and then to a local sporting goods store.

On Monday, Jonathan Marchessault greeted fans at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall, less than a week after the Knights’ Stanley Cup win.

According to the store, 200 bracelets were distributed Monday morning for fans to take part. Fans without bracelets could wait in line, but there was no guarantee they were be able to participate in the meet-and-greet.

Marchessault’s visit follows Mark Stone’s visit to the store Sunday morning.