Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault greets fans in Henderson — PHOTOS
Jonathan Marchessault stopped at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall.
Another Golden Knight went from the ice, to the Strip celebrations and then to a local sporting goods store.
On Monday, Jonathan Marchessault greeted fans at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall, less than a week after the Knights’ Stanley Cup win.
According to the store, 200 bracelets were distributed Monday morning for fans to take part. Fans without bracelets could wait in line, but there was no guarantee they were be able to participate in the meet-and-greet.
Marchessault’s visit follows Mark Stone’s visit to the store Sunday morning.