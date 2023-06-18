83°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault greets fans in Henderson — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2023 - 10:13 am
 
Updated June 19, 2023 - 9:05 pm
Jonathan Marchessault flashes a thumbs-up after signing an autograph to Bobby Sandhu, 7, at Dic ...
Jonathan Marchessault flashes a thumbs-up after signing an autograph to Bobby Sandhu, 7, at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden K ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final win celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jonathan Marchessault signs an autograph to Rick Williams at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, ...
Jonathan Marchessault signs an autograph to Rick Williams at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parker Ashbaugh's, 4, receives her signed Golden Knights jersey from Jonathan Marchessault at D ...
Parker Ashbaugh's, 4, receives her signed Golden Knights jersey from Jonathan Marchessault at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Madison Morada reacts after Jonathan Marchessault signed her merchandise at Dick's Sporting Goo ...
Madison Morada reacts after Jonathan Marchessault signed her merchandise at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault poses for a photo after signing an autograph to Carlie Cass at Dick's Spo ...
Jonathan Marchessault poses for a photo after signing an autograph to Carlie Cass at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault poses for a photo after signing an autograph to Valerie Brown at Dick's S ...
Jonathan Marchessault poses for a photo after signing an autograph to Valerie Brown at Dick's Sporting Goods, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another Golden Knight went from the ice, to the Strip celebrations and then to a local sporting goods store.

On Monday, Jonathan Marchessault greeted fans at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall, less than a week after the Knights’ Stanley Cup win.

According to the store, 200 bracelets were distributed Monday morning for fans to take part. Fans without bracelets could wait in line, but there was no guarantee they were be able to participate in the meet-and-greet.

Marchessault’s visit follows Mark Stone’s visit to the store Sunday morning.

