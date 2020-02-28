Golden Knights’ Mark Stone sidelined with lower-body injury

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone missed Thursday’s practice and Friday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena because of a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after teammate Chandler Stephenson (out of frame) scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Mark Stone ended his last shift of Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers with 59 seconds remaining. It remains to be seen when he’ll take the ice again for the Golden Knights.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Friday that the team’s star right wing has a lower-body injury but did not specify the severity. DeBoer said Stone was still being evaluated.

Stone missed Thursday’s practice and Friday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena. He entered Friday as the Knights’ leading scorer with 63 points, but his impact goes far beyond offense.

Stone plays in all situations and long has been known as one of the NHL’s finest defensive wingers. He was a Selke Trophy finalist last season, the first noncenter to finish in the top three in the voting since 2007.

Entering Friday’s game, Stone led the league in takeaways with 78.

Stone also is the Knights’ leader among regulars in scoring chance percentage (61.37) and high-danger chance percentage (62.05) at 5-on-5. He’s also an alternate captain known for firing up teammates.

The 27-year-old is the team’s highest paid player. His eight-year contract, which runs through 2026, carries an annual average value of $9.5 million.

AHL purchase becomes official

The American Hockey League’s board of governors approved the Knights’ purchase of the San Antonio Rampage on Friday and the franchise’s relocation to Las Vegas/Henderson.

The Knights bought the Rampage on Feb. 6 with the intention of making them a local AHL affiliate. The team will play at Orleans Arena for at least the 2020-21 season, but eventually will play at its own 6,000-seat arena on the site of the Henderson Pavilion.

Knights owner Bill Foley said in a statement the team has received 7,000 season-ticket deposits.

Quinney avoids ribbing

Six Knights have scored in their debut with the team this season, the latest being forward Nick Cousins on Wednesday.

Rookie forward Gage Quinney was a rare exception during his NHL debut Feb. 22. But he said his teammates haven’t needled him about it.

“At least I know (rookie defenseman Nic Hague) didn’t, either,” said Quinney, who got an assist in his second game. “That helps.”

