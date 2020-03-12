66°F
Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty out with lower-body injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 5:33 pm
 

Golden Knights leading scorer Max Pacioretty is week to week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Pacioretty has a team-best 32 goals and 66 points in 71 games. He did not participate in practice before the team left for Minnesota ahead of Thursday’s game against the Wild.

The Knights are without their top two scorers, as right wing Mark Stone is week to week with a lower-body injury. In addition, Alex Tuch (lower body) remains out and Chandler Stephenson (upper body) is a game-time decision against Minnesota.

Forwards Keegan Kolesar, Brandon Pirri and Nicolas Roy were recalled from the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

