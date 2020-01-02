Golden Knights optimistic about what 2020 will bring

The Golden Knights feel good about their game heading into 2020 after going 9-4-2 in December.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their win 5-2 against the Anaheim Ducks in their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The year of 2019 featured plenty of ups-and-downs for the Golden Knights. They’re optimistic about what 2020 holds.

The Knights added right wing Mark Stone, suffered a heartbreaking postseason exit against the San Jose Sharks and scuffled to start their third season in 2019. But they finished the year with a 9-4-2 record in December that has them feeling good about their game as January begins.

“I think we kind of found ourselves a little bit in December,” Stone said. “Obviously, that month of November there were a lot of ups and downs. December was more ups. We obviously had a few letdowns but most teams do.”

The Knights made a number of changes in December to charge into January in first in the Pacific Division. They continued a Nov. 27 switch and played zone coverage in their defensive zone. They traded for Chandler Stephenson and moved him to second-line center. They were more consistent, started games “on time,” according to Stone, and used all four lines effectively.

Now it’s on the Knights to keep that up as they begin 2020 with five straight home games. They’re 12-7-3 at T-Mobile Arena this season.

“We’ve laid the foundation here going into 2020, but being good at home is a New Year’s resolution for our group,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said.

Eakin takes hot lap

Cody Eakin isn’t usually one to seek attention, but all eyes at City National Arena were on him Wednesday.

The injured center, who hasn’t played since Nov. 29, stepped on the ice while his teammates were stretching at the end of practice. Eakin received a warm ovation from the numerous Knights fans in attendance and was goaded into a solo lap around the ice.

Cody Eakin hops on the ice late and gets a solo lap. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/4EvXr81TJl — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) January 1, 2020

“We were trying to get him to take his helmet off. Let the eagle fly,” Schmidt said of the red-headed Eakin. “It was fantastic. Honestly. It’s been a long recovery, tough recovery for him. It’s awesome to see him back on the ice.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said Eakin is still “a little ways away” from playing.

All-Star Game in reach for Gallant

Gallant has a chance Thursday to join Marc-Andre Fleury at the NHL All-Star Game.

Thursday marks the halfway point of the NHL season. The coach of the four division leaders by points percentage at the halfway point become the coach of his division’s All-Star team Jan. 25 in St. Louis.

The Knights (.581 points percentage) will clinch the honor for Gallant with a win against the Philadelphia Flyers. If they lose, the Vancouver Canucks (.575) or Arizona Coyotes (.571) could potentially overtake them.

Roy recalled

The Knights recalled center Nicolas Roy from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on Wednesday.

The rookie has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games this season.

