Golden Knights report: New player gets packed schedule

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate a first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights vs. Kraken

At a glance

Knights win 4-2

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov — He scored his third goal of the season to tie the game late in the second period. His line finished plus-two.

2. Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — He scored in the first period for his third goal in four games. He also picked up an assist, giving him seven points in his past six games.

1. Knights defenseman Shea Theodore — He assisted on Dadonov’s game-tying goal and right wing Reilly Smith’s game-winner. It was his second multipoint game of the season.

Key play

Dadonov’s game-tying second-period goal.

The Kraken took a 2-1 lead with 30.7 seconds left after a quick shot from center Yanni Gourde. A pretty even period looked as if it was going to tilt Seattle’s way.

The Knights had an immediate response. Theodore threw the puck at the net, and goaltender Chris Driedger couldn’t corral it. Left wing William Carrier kicked it across the crease to Dadonov, who tipped it in off his backhand to tie the game.

16 seconds is all it took for Dadonov to even things up for the @GoldenKnights. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8olx0gVWVI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2021

The goal came 14.8 seconds after Gourde’s. The Knights erased what looked like a surefire intermission deficit and went into the locker room tied. They came out flying in the third period and took the lead 30 seconds in.

Key stat

87.1 — Seattle’s team save percentage entering Tuesday’s game, which ranked last in the NHL.

In his first start of the season, Driedger did little to inspire confidence he can turn that around. He stopped 19 of 23 shots. The first two goals were preventable. Pietrangelo’s went off Driedger’s glove and into the net. And Driedger had a chance to stop Dadonov’s before it even began by squeezing Theodore’s shot and freezing the puck.

Eichel appears

Center Jack Eichel attended his first game at T-Mobile Arena as a Knight.

Eichel was traded from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday. He’s had a packed itinerary. On Monday, he met coach Pete DeBoer, had his first news conference, attended a ball hockey clinic and hung out with goaltender Robin Lehner. On Tuesday, he welcomed fans on T-Mobile Arena’s video board, cranked the rally siren before puck drop and appeared on the ESPN+ broadcast during the game.

Eichel will leave Las Vegas before Friday to have surgery to fix a herniated disk in his neck. He’s expected to be ready to play in three to five months.

“Very interesting guy,” DeBoer said. “He was really impressive. For me, really optimistic about how he’s going to come back, when he’s going to come back and how motivated he’s going to be when he gets there.”

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. Thursday

Vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. Saturday

Vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. Nov. 18

Vs. Columbus, 7 p.m. Nov. 20

At St. Louis, 5 p.m. Nov. 22

At Nashville, 5 p.m. Nov. 24

Vs. Edmonton, 4 p.m. Nov. 27

At Anaheim, 7 p.m. Dec. 1

At Arizona, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3

