Golden Knights roster review: Nicolas Roy

Forward Nicolas Roy has shown promise as a rookie and received a two-year contract extension from the Golden Knights in April with an average annual value of $750,000.

Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) tries to redirect a shot against Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) checks Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brendan Guhle (2) into the boards during the first period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Review-Journal presents its “Roster Review” series, which will examine each Golden Knights player’s current production and future outlook in alphabetical order. Monday: Forward Nicolas Roy.

Background

The Golden Knights’ organization ran into a rather large obstacle chasing a championship last season.

The Chicago Wolves put together an impressive American Hockey League playoff run in which they reached the Calder Cup Final. All they needed to do to lift the trophy was beat the Charlotte Checkers and their 6-foot-4-inch behemoth of a center.

It didn’t happen.

Nicolas Roy outscored Knights top prospect Cody Glass in the series while defending him often at five-on-five. The Checkers, unsurprisingly, won the Cup.

That’s something the Knights didn’t forget last summer when they discussed an Erik Haula trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte’s NHL affiliate. The Knights wanted the center on their side.

So that player, Hurricanes prospect Roy, was sent to Las Vegas as part of the deal. His four-point, plus-5 showing in the five-game Calder Cup Final was tantalizing enough that his new team wanted to see more.

“He was one of Charlotte’s better players, without a doubt,” Wolves coach Rocky Thompson said in September. “I think there’s a ton of potential with Nicolas.”

Production

Roy, 23, has shown that promise in glimpses as a rookie.

His first goal, against the Anaheim Ducks, displayed his speed and strength. A tally against the St. Louis Blues in January — part of the greatest comeback win in Knights’ history — showed off his grit and tenacity.