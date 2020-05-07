Golden Knights roster review: Tomas Nosek

Tomas Nosek took the fourth-line center baton from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare this season, but will he be handing it off again soon?

Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek (92) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Review-Journal presents its “Roster Review” series, which will examine each Golden Knights player’s production and outlook in alphabetical order. Friday: Forward Tomas Nosek.

Background

Tomas Nosek, quietly, had a career year in 2018-19.

He had eight goals, nine assists and 17 points (all personal bests) while functioning as a Swiss Army knife in former Knights coach Gerard Gallant’s lineup. He played center and wing, killed penalties, won faceoffs and did whatever was asked of him. He also played all seven of the team’s playoff games.

His reward was a one-year, $1 million contract and a shot at more playing time with fourth-line center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare departing. He’s proved worthy of both.

Performance

Nosek has been more than an adequate Bellemare successor in 2019-20. The fourth line experienced almost no dropoff despite the center swap.

Bellemare, along with wings William Carrier and Ryan Reaves, had a shot-attempts percentage of 55.36 and a scoring-chance percentage of 55.63 in 2018-19. Nosek, Carrier and Reaves have come close to the first number (54.35) and have topped the second (59.18).

Nosek has also moonlighted as a wing when necessary and kept killing penalties. When injuries have occurred, his ability to play a variety of roles has solved plenty of problems among the bottom six.

His only issues have been consistency (Gallant benched him for a stretch in November) and the number of players pushing for his job. Rookie Nicolas Roy, who is bigger and cheaper than Nosek, has impressed in his limited ice time with Carrier and Reaves.

Rookie Gage Quinney also fared well in his first three NHL games in February.

Future

Almost through no fault of his own, Nosek’s status with the Knights beyond this season is in question.

No one can say he performed poorly. But there are younger and cheaper options ready to replace him before an offseason when the team is unlikely to throw money around.

If the Knight don’t bring back Nosek, Roy and Quinney (a restricted free agent unlikely to cost much) could compete for fourth-line center minutes in 2020-21. Veteran Nick Cousins, a restricted free agent, could slot there too if he re-signs.

Those choices likely mean the Knights will use their limited cap space to address other positions. If Nosek wants to return badly enough, however, maybe his versatility leads the team to work something out.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.