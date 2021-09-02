Golden Knights update vaccination, COVID rules

The Golden Knights organization gave an update in regards to its fan policies at T-Mobile Arena for next season Thursday.

Golden Knights fans get pumped up as goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and teammates take the ice during warm ups before the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans get pumped look to the players as they take the ice during warm ups before the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend a game this season at T-Mobile Arena, the team announced Thursday.

The Knights said in a statement they will continue to follow recommendations from health officials, the NHL and the CDC. They will not, however, follow the Raiders’ footsteps in requiring proof of vaccination.

Several NHL teams have a similar requirement to the Raiders, such as the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

Fans will still be required to wear a mask or face covering as long as the state of Nevada’s mask mandate remains in place.

