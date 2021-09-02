Golden Knights update vaccination, COVID rules
The Golden Knights organization gave an update in regards to its fan policies at T-Mobile Arena for next season Thursday.
Golden Knights fans will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend a game this season at T-Mobile Arena, the team announced Thursday.
The Knights said in a statement they will continue to follow recommendations from health officials, the NHL and the CDC. They will not, however, follow the Raiders’ footsteps in requiring proof of vaccination.
Several NHL teams have a similar requirement to the Raiders, such as the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.
Fans will still be required to wear a mask or face covering as long as the state of Nevada’s mask mandate remains in place.
