Golden Knights win 3rd straight, eye 3rd place in division

Logan Thompson stopped 22 of 23 shots, and Brayden McNabb, Michael Amadio and Nicolas Roy scored to spark the Golden Knights past the Chicago Blackhawks.

It took awhile for the Golden Knights to break through.

Once they did, talent and experience took over in a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb, right wing Michael Amadio and center Nicolas Roy scored for the Knights (45-28-8) in their third straight win as they continue to build momentum for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Goaltender Logan Thompson stopped 22 of 23 shots.

The Knights will head into their final game of the regular season Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks in control of their destiny in terms of playoff seeding.

A win would clinch the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division and set up a first-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers. The Vancouver Canucks won the division title with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

The Kings host Chicago on Thursday.

“Guys are feeling good about our game, and it shows with three straight wins,” Amadio said. “So now it’s just about consistency and bringing the same game every night.”

It wasn’t a trap game for the Knights, but the Blackhawks could have played spoiler with nothing to play for. Chicago entered the game with the second fewest points in the Western Conference.

The Knights acknowledged that potential snag after Tuesday’s morning skate with center William Karlsson saying “it could be harder to play teams that have nothing to lose.”

Chicago controlled play through the first 10 minutes, but that was all it could muster.

The Knights’ defense stifled the young Blackhawks forwards, led by 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard. Offensively, though, the Knights couldn’t find an answer for Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek.

It took until 16:25 in the second period for a goal. McNabb corralled a loose puck from the left side of the net, spun and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Amadio made the score 2-0 when he forced a turnover in the neutral zone, skated down the right side and beat Mrazek with a wrist shot.

Thompson didn’t see much action in the final 40 minutes, but carried a shutout with four minutes remaining. Chicago center Jason Dickinson ruined the bid for his second clean sheet of the season by poking a loose puck across the goal line.

That was the only blemish on an otherwise strong defensive game for the Knights.

“He was awesome, especially early,” McNabb said of Thompson. “Made a couple big saves in the second and third, as well.”

The Knights went into this week hoping to fine-tune their game heading into the playoffs. It hasn’t been the prettiest of hockey the past two games — needing a three-goal comeback against Colorado and not much action offensively against the Blackhawks — but they’ve gotten it done.

One more win or a Kings loss means a highly anticipated trip to Edmonton.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Second-period defense

The strength of the Knights’ defense was on display in the second period, holding the Blackhawks to five shots on goal and outshooting Chicago 23-9 in the period.

It was Thompson’s easiest workload of the game with the Blackhawks held to zero high-danger chances.

The Knights made the necessary adjustments after the first period, and it eventually paid off with McNabb’s goal.

2. Hertl stays hot

Center Tomas Hertl got on the score sheet for the fourth time in five games since making his Knights debut.

Hertl, who scored the game-winning overtime goal Sunday against Colorado, had the primary assist on McNabb’s goal. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in that stretch and has a three-game point streak.

It was expected to be an adjustment for Hertl, coming off knee surgery, to jell with the Knights with few games remaining. But he’s looking to be in prime playoff form.

3. Amadio scores in return

Amadio made an impact in his first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

The right wing’s goal gave him 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) on the season, tying his career high set last season.

“It was a great group effort,” Amadio said. “Now we have one more at home and then it’s getting ready for the playoffs.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.