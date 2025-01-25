How the Carolina-Colorado blockbuster trade impacts the Knights

The blockbuster deal between the Hurricanes and Avalanche on Friday creates intrigue about how the Golden Knights will handle the March 7 trade deadline.

The NHL’s trade season came earlier than anticipated in a massive way Friday.

The Golden Knights were in the locker room preparing for the second period against the Dallas Stars when the hockey world flipped on its head.

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired right wing Mikko Rantanen — on pace to reach his third straight 100-point season — from the Colorado Avalanche and former Hart Trophy-winning left wing Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team blockbuster.

Colorado didn’t turn out so bad in this deal, either, bringing in 26-year-old center Martin Necas — on pace for a career season with 55 points in 49 games — and 24-year-old center Jack Drury from Carolina.

This is the kind of trade you expect when the trade deadline inches closer, not just under two months from the March 7 cutoff. And even then, a deal of this magnitude with the pieces involved doesn’t come around often.

The Knights acquiring Jack Eichel in November 2021 might be the closest to it recent memory, but Eichel was about to undergo neck surgery. He wasn’t three seasons removed from a Stanley Cup with the fourth-most points in the NHL in that time like Rantanen.

The closest comparison might go back to 2005, when the Boston Bruins traded former No. 1 overall pick Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks just two months into the season.

It also doesn’t happen often that a deal like this benefits both teams. Carolina gets two key pieces in its long-standing quest to get over the postseason hump, and Colorado adds a young, quality player who will benefit from playing with Nathan MacKinnon.

Not to mention the Avalanche could be in position to add more before the deadline.

Anybody’s race

Pick a team out of a possible 10 out of a hat. That’s the best way to determine who’s the favorite for the Stanley Cup right now.

Carolina was already in that conversation. The Hurricanes have made six consecutive playoff appearances, all ending short of expectations, including three second-round exits and two sweeps in the conference final.

On paper, the Hurricanes are a favorite. They’ll be judged come springtime, but there’s no question Rantanen and Hall put them near the front of the pack.

The same can be said for Colorado. The Avalanche already retooled with a new No. 1 goalie in Mackenzie Blackwood and now have a budding star in Necas — also cheaper at a $6.5 million cap hit — to have for the next 1½ seasons before he hits unrestricted free agency.

The Washington Capitals remain the league’s biggest surprise with a league-best 71 points through 48 games. Washington is fueled by the momentum of star Alex Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, with Ovechkin now 20 away from standing alone atop the list.

It also shouldn’t be overlooked that former Knights goalie Logan Thompson (22-2-3) is putting together a worthy resume for the Vezina Trophy in Washington.

Always lurking

And then there are the Knights themselves, who have gone 2-6-1 in their past nine games and fell out of first place in the Pacific Division on Saturday with Edmonton’s win over Buffalo.

The trade deadline will be when to expect the unexpected from the Knights. Last season’s deals to bring in Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl were a reminder of that.

Maybe not to that magnitude for now. The Knights are expected to look for depth on the wing, particularly some scoring help in the middle six with Alexander Holtz’s inconsistent play.

If Rantanen can get moved, don’t rule anything out, especially with the Knights.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

