Knights preview: Captain returns for playoff rematch with Stars

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks at his hockey stick during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will return to the lineup Friday for his team’s game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena.

Stone will be on the first line with left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Jack Eichel. The 32-year-old missed the Knights’ last 14 games with a pulled muscle. The injury happened when Stone scored an empty-net goal Nov. 6 against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Definitely took a lot longer than I anticipated when it first happened,” Stone said. “(I’m) ready to go.”

The Knights (17-7-3) stayed afloat without Stone. They were 8-4-2 without their leader and one of their top scorers. Stone has 21 points in 13 games this season.

He, Barbashev and Eichel formed one of the NHL’s best lines before his injury.

“We’ve been playing well,” Stone said. “It was a hard month of November. I thought we competed well and gave ourselves a chance to win most nights.”

The Knights are coming off two of their better defensive games of the season, sweeping a back-to-back with a 1-0 shutout win over the Oilers on Tuesday and a 4-1 win at Anaheim on Wednesday.

Friday will be the Knights’ last game before a five-day break. They won’t play again until Dec. 12.

The Knights could have held Stone back Friday to give him more time to get up to speed, but they felt he was ready to go.

“He’s been cleared, and I think (the medical team) has been cautious with it,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “At some point, he’s got to get out there and play, so there’s two sides to that.”

Stone said defenseman Nic Hague went through a similar situation earlier in the season. Stone learned from what his teammate went through.

“It’s a hard timeline when you’re dealing with muscles and tissues and all that, compared to a broken finger,” Stone said. “It was the first time I had one of those soft-tissue injuries, so the timeline was a little different. But I feel good.”

Goaltender Adin Hill will start for the Knights against the Stars. He’s had an exciting week so far. Hill had a 28-save shutout Tuesday and was named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

Hill started the final three games of the Knights’ first-round series against Dallas (16-9-0) last year, taking over for goaltender Logan Thompson in Game 5. Hill allowed just five goals in those three games, but the Stars won Game 7 to advance.

Projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nic Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

