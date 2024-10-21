Knights center returns to practice, but winger considered week-to-week

The Golden Knights got one of their best players back at practice Monday, but another forward is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Knights look for strong end to road trip against champion Panthers

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) salutes the crowd after the NHL hockey game, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) sends the puck past Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots a flamingo into the net after winning an NHL hockey game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) keeps the puck from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (5) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) keeps the puck from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (5) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) smiles at a teammate during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center William Karlsson returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Monday after sitting out a month with an undisclosed injury.

Karlsson last skated with the Knights during the team’s third day of training camp Sept. 21. He’s missed the team’s first six games of the season and will not play Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Still, returning to practice was a step in the right direction.

“Not ready yet, but (Karlsson’s) a step closer, which is good,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Right wing Victor Olofsson, on the other hand, is considered week-to-week after sustaining a lower-body injury in the Knights’ 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 15. Olofsson hasn’t appeared in the team’s last two games.

The 29-year-old has three goals in four games this season, including two on the power play. Olofsson signed a one-year, $1.075 million deal with the Knights on July 2.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.