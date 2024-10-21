Knights center returns to practice, but winger considered week-to-week
The Golden Knights got one of their best players back at practice Monday, but another forward is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Golden Knights center William Karlsson returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Monday after sitting out a month with an undisclosed injury.
Karlsson last skated with the Knights during the team’s third day of training camp Sept. 21. He’s missed the team’s first six games of the season and will not play Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.
Still, returning to practice was a step in the right direction.
“Not ready yet, but (Karlsson’s) a step closer, which is good,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.
Right wing Victor Olofsson, on the other hand, is considered week-to-week after sustaining a lower-body injury in the Knights’ 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 15. Olofsson hasn’t appeared in the team’s last two games.
The 29-year-old has three goals in four games this season, including two on the power play. Olofsson signed a one-year, $1.075 million deal with the Knights on July 2.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.