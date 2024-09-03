Knights confident they can contend despite changes: ‘We’re ready to go’

The Golden Knights acknowledged at their charity golf tournament they lost some key pieces this offseason but believe they can still chase another Cup.

Where are they now? A look back at the Knights’ expansion draft picks

How many Knights could play in 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics?

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to the news media during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to the news media during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights players mingle during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights players mingle during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson talks to the news media during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights players Alex Pietrangelo, left, and William Karlsson, center, talk to Senior Manager, Communications and Broadcasting Garrett Calloway during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy arrives for media availability during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to the news media during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone mingles with Alejandra Aguilar, left, and Bobby House during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone poses with Alejandra Aguilar during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, mingles with retired Las Vegas police officers Laz Chavez, right and Tom Monahan during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, mingles with retired Las Vegas police officers Laz Chavez, right and Tom Monahan during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, left, mingles during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone signs an autograph for a fan during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone talks to the news media during the 2024 VGK Golf Classic at Wynn Golf Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golf balls flying off the tee at Wynn Golf Club on Tuesday meant only one thing. The Golden Knights are back in town.

Most of the Knights took part in the team’s annual charity golf tournament Tuesday, which doubles as a reminder that training camp is right around the corner.

Players and coaches will take the ice together for the first time at City National Arena on Sept. 18. The Knights open the preseason on the road against the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 22.

“I think most of the guys are excited to be back,” captain Mark Stone said. “Good to see familiar faces, good to see new faces.”

Tuesday’s gathering showed the amount of turnover the Knights experienced this summer. Six players left the first day of free agency July 1, including Original Misfit Jonathan Marchessault.

Marchessault, the franchise’s all-time leader in goals, points and games played, signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators.

“Tough to lose him,” said center William Karlsson, Marchessault’s longtime linemate. “It was a wild and good ride. I’ll miss him. Time for other guys to step up and take his place.”

The Knights didn’t have much salary-cap flexibility to splurge on Marchessault’s replacement. Instead, they’re taking some low-risk chances on a few players with upside and hoping they pan out.

One example is right wing Alexander Holtz, who was taken seventh overall in the 2020 draft by the New Jersey Devils. The Knights acquired him, along with goaltender Akira Schmid, for left wing Paul Cotter and a third-round pick June 29.

The team also signed three-time 20-goal scorer Victor Olofsson to a one-year, $1.075 million deal July 2. Olofsson spent the previous six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

Karlsson didn’t know fellow Sweden natives Holtz and Olofsson well before they joined the Knights. He texted with Holtz during the summer and met him for the first time Tuesday. Karlsson is also excited to see what Olofsson can bring.

“They seem like good guys,” Karlsson said. “I know Olofsson has proven himself in Buffalo and is ready to get a new chance here. Holtz is a young guy who is ready to take the next step and I hope he does it here.”

The Knights, despite the losses they experienced this offseason, remain confident they can compete for another Stanley Cup because of what they still have on the roster.

Marchessault was a vocal leader, but Stone and the Knights’ three alternate captains from last season — Karlsson, center Jack Eichel and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — return.

Coach Bruce Cassidy also wants trade-deadline acquisitions Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin to take on larger roles in the locker room.

“It’s an opportunity for other people to step up,” Cassidy said. “Jonathan was here. He was an original. He felt comfortable in that role. I think there will be an opportunity for veteran guys. I think it’s there in the room.”

The Knights ended their Stanley Cup championship defense earlier than they wanted to last season, losing a Game 7 to Dallas in the first round in May.

Stone said the team’s new additions will add to the group’s hunger for another deep playoff run.

“A long summer for us. We don’t like having long summers around here,” Stone said. “I think most of the guys are excited to be back. I think we’re ready to go.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.