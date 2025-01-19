43°F
Golden Knights

Knights fall to lowly Blackhawks for 5th loss in 6 games

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ily ...
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) warms up before an NHL hockey game against ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) warms up before an NHL hockey game against ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) warms up before an NHL hockey game against ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the C ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) warms up before an NHL hockey game against t ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) blocks a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center N ...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) blocks a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal on the Chicago Blackha ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal on the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (73) celebrates his goal on the Vegas Golden Knights ...
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (73) celebrates his goal on the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) handles the puck during the first period of a ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (25) handles the puck during the first period of an ...
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (25) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks fight during the second period of an NHL ho ...
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) celebrates after scoring against Vegas Golden Knig ...
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) celebrates after scoring against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (not shown) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) handles the puck during the second period of an NH ...
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) handles the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2025 - 7:45 pm
 

The Golden Knights tied a season high with their third consecutive loss, 5-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.

Center Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist, and left wing Victor Olofsson scored his 100th career goal, but the Knights (29-14-3) allowed three goals in the first period and two on the power play.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 18 saves as the Knights lost for the fifth time in six games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

