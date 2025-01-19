Knights fall to lowly Blackhawks for 5th loss in 6 games
The Golden Knights finished an 0-3 road trip with a loss to the last-place Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Knights’ fifth defeat in their past six games.
The Golden Knights tied a season high with their third consecutive loss, 5-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.
Center Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist, and left wing Victor Olofsson scored his 100th career goal, but the Knights (29-14-3) allowed three goals in the first period and two on the power play.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 18 saves as the Knights lost for the fifth time in six games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
