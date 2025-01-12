Knights fall to Rangers in rare 2nd straight defeat
The Golden Knights allowed a goal early in the third period and couldn’t find the equalizer in a loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Captain Mark Stone scored, but the Knights (28-11-3) couldn’t generate any offense on Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who finished with 27 saves.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.
It’s the first time since Nov. 17-20 that the Knights have lost back-to-back games. They lost 4-0 to the New York Islanders on Thursday.
The Knights will host the Minnesota Wild on the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday.
