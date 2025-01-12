Knights fall to Rangers in rare 2nd straight defeat

The Golden Knights allowed a goal early in the third period and couldn’t find the equalizer in a loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after a goal against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The New York Rangers celebrate after a goal by center Vincent Trocheck's (16) against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, front right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov, right, blocks the puck against New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) defend against New York Rangers center Sam Carrick (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

New York Rangers defenseman Will Borgen (17) passes the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) looks to shoot against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) checks New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) against the glass during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights have dropped consecutive games for the first time in almost two months after a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Captain Mark Stone scored, but the Knights (28-11-3) couldn’t generate any offense on Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who finished with 27 saves.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.

It’s the first time since Nov. 17-20 that the Knights have lost back-to-back games. They lost 4-0 to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The Knights will host the Minnesota Wild on the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

