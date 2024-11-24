Knights keep grinding away on road trip, with no rest in sight

The Golden Knights haven’t had much practice time lately, and they might not get some for a while. They will need to adjust on the fly to continue their winning ways.

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) tries to knock down a loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill and Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing David Perron (57) takes the puck from Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) celebrates with teammates Callahan Burke (68) and Ivan Barbashev (49) after a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Kirby Dach (77) moves in on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights centre Nicolas Roy (10) skates with the puck as he makes a move around Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel (9) skates the puck past Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Road trips don’t often happen this way.

The Golden Knights stumbled to start their season-long five-game swing, losing 3-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The Knights didn’t take care of business against a depleted Toronto team. They played again less than 24 hours later with no practice or morning skate. The Knights, behind a 38-save effort from goaltender Ilya Samsonov, beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2.

The team then took the train from Ottawa to Montreal for their third game in four nights. Again, no practice, no chance to fix little details. They dominated after a five-goal second period and beat the Canadiens 6-2 on Saturday.

The Knights will have to continue to adjust on the fly for the foreseeable future. They won’t be practicing any time soon given their schedule.

“Team was great,” right wing Cal Burke said Saturday. “This is a tough building to play in. I thought we came out well and were strong all the way through.”

The Knights (13-6-2) are now 2-1 on their trip. They return to the U.S. next for a meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. They will fly to Colorado afterward to play the Avalanche on Wednesday before returning home for Thanksgiving.

The Knights then will have a back to back at T-Mobile Arena. They will play the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Friday and the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.

That schedule means the Knights might not practice until Dec. 2. They will have to figure out things in-game as they try to maintain their lead in the Pacific Division.

One challenge for coach Bruce Cassidy in this stretch has been attempting to find the right forward combinations without additional time on the ice with his team.

Captain Mark Stone remains day to day with a lower-body injury, which has led to line shuffling. Burke, 27, was called up from the Silver Knights on Wednesday and has made a positive impression. The undrafted forward out of Notre Dame scored his first NHL goal Saturday and was moved up to the top line with center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev in the second period.

Cassidy elevated Burke in place of right wing wing Alexander Holtz, who has struggled to find a home in the lineup. Burke’s play on the walls was a factor in the decision.

“Teams know (Eichel and Barbashev are) going well, so they’re going to work above. You’ll have to create (offense) on the forecheck,” Cassidy said. “(Burke) can disrupt, and he has decent hockey IQ. We need to balance our lines, (we) moved Burke up and it worked out well.”

Cassidy still wasn’t pleased with how the Knights finished the game. He thought his team didn’t handle Montreal’s third-period push — the Canadiens scored two goals in the period.

“We were not good enough,” Cassidy said. “We weren’t strong on pucks.”

The Knights won’t have time to work on those issues before their next game. Or even in the next week.

Instead, they are on to face the Flyers (9-10-2), who have been led by exciting 19-year-old right wing Matvei Michkov this season. The seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft leads all rookies in scoring with 16 points in 19 games.

Philadelphia is 8-5-1 since losing six of its first seven games. That means the Knights should be ready to play a worthy opponent.

They will just have to do that preparation off the ice. It’s at least something the team is getting used to.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Flyers

When: 4 p.m. Monday

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -140; total 6½