Knights preview: 2 trade acquisitions to debut against Canucks

The Golden Knights’ two newest trade acquisitions will make their debut for their new team against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Defenseman Noah Hanifin is expected to make his Golden Knights debut Thursday, just hours after arriving in Las Vegas.

Hanifin, who the Knights acquired from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, arrived at the airport around 10 a.m. Thursday. He was greeted by a welcoming party that included captain Mark Stone.

They drove Hanifin over to City National Arena, where he participated in the Knights’ morning skate. He gave the coaches the green light to put him in the lineup against the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

“Things are moving pretty quickly, but I’m super excited to be here and get going,” Hanifin said.

Hanifin is expected to be paired with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. He will be part of the second power-play unit, which will also include fellow newcomer Anthony Mantha.

Mantha, who the Knights acquired from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, will debut against the Canucks as well.

The reinforcements should provide the team a much-needed boost. The Knights (33-22-7) are 2-7-1 their past 10 games. The aggressive moves ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline show the team still believes it has a chance to make another Stanley Cup run, however.

Hanifin and Mantha are both excited to join the playoff push.

“They’re the Stanley Cup champions,” Hanifin said. “They know how to win and it’s an unbelievable organization to be a part of.”

It will be a challenge for the two to jump right into the lineup.

Hanifin said his transition will be easier because the Knights play a similar defensive system to the one he was used to in Calgary. He still plans on keeping things simple to start.

“I just want to go in tonight and play hard, not try to do anything crazy,” Hanifin said. “Do what I can to help the team get two points.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hanifin should provide an immediate boost. The Knights have struggled to get the puck out of their own zone in recent games, something Hanifin excels at.

“A really nice add for us,” Cassidy said. “He plays in all situations and against top players. He’ll play some on the power play and on the penalty kill.

“He’s a real smooth skater for a big man. One of his best assets is his ability to move the puck out of the zone with his feet and his hands, for that matter. He’s a good hockey player.”

The Knights placed defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on waivers Thursday morning with Hanifin joining the team.

Cassidy hopes the infusion of talent helps the club turn things around. The task will be difficult against the Canucks (40-17-7).

The Knights are a slight minus-115 favorite in the game with a total of six. Goaltender Adin Hill is expected to be in net.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.