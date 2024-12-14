48°F
Knights sign forward to 3-year contract extension

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) moves the puck under pressure from Calgary Flames ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) moves the puck under pressure from Calgary Flames defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2024 - 6:47 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2024 - 6:53 pm

The Golden Knights signed right wing Keegan Kolesar to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal carries an annual cap hit of $2.5 million.

Kolesar, 27, is having a career season. The Brandon, Manitoba native, has seven goals in 29 games this year, one off his career high.

Kolesar has appeared in 304 NHL games, all with the Knights. He was acquired in an expansion-draft trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017.

Kolesar is the fourth pending free agent the Knights have signed to an extension this season. The team also reached deals with left wing Brett Howden and defensemen Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

