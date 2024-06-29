Knights trade goaltender to Capitals for 2 draft picks

The Golden Knights made their first trade of the offseason Saturday, sending one of their goaltenders to the Washington Capitals for two draft picks.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a glove save while Stars center Sam Steel (18) ducks away from the puck during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights started Day 2 of the NHL draft at Sphere with a splash Saturday.

The Knights traded goaltender Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Washington’s third-round pick this year at 83rd overall and a third-round pick next year. The team took goaltender Pavel Moysevich with the pick.

Thompson, 27, joined the Knights as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He quickly rose up the organization’s goaltending ranks. He won the Bastien Award as the best goalie in the American Hockey League in 2021 with the Silver Knights. He made his first NHL start on Jan. 4, 2022.

Thompson got his first extended run in the Knights’ crease late in the 2021-22 season thanks to injuries to Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit. He went 10-5-3 down the stretch and almost got the team into the playoffs.

Thompson started the next season as the Knights’ primary starter and was named an All Star as a rookie. Separate lower-body injuries then kept him out for almost all of the second half. He didn’t make an appearance during the Knights’ playoff run that resulted in a Stanley Cup championship.

Thompson started last season sharing the net with goaltender Adin Hill again, but this time he was the one that took over late in the year. He went 8-2 his final 10 decisions and started the first four games of the Knights’ first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Thompson played well. He allowed 10 goals, posted a .921 save percentage and went 2-2.

Coach Bruce Cassidy still decided to switch to Hill for Games 5-7. Hill also played well, posting a .931 save percentage, but the Knights lost in Game 7 to get eliminated from the playoffs.

Thompson was about the enter the final season of a three-year, $2.3 million million deal he signed in 2022.

His departure leaves Hill as the Knights’ lone NHL goaltender. Hill is also about to enter the final season of his contract after signing a two-year $9.8 million extension with the team last June.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

