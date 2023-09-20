Knights training camp: When does it start and who’s going?

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights announced the schedule and roster for their seventh training camp Wednesday.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights — 101 days after captain Mark Stone lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time at T-Mobile Arena — will reunite on the ice Thursday for the start of training camp.

The Knights will begin with 36 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders on their roster as they seek to become the NHL’s third back-to-back champions in the salary cap era. They will need to trim that to 23 players by the start of the regular season. The one notable name not listed in the team’s initial group is goaltender Robin Lehner, who missed last season after undergoing one shoulder and two hip surgeries.

The Knights return 18 of the 19 players who played in the Stanley Cup Final against Florida. The only player not coming back is left wing Reilly Smith, who was traded to Pittsburgh in June. Prospect Brendan Brisson, the Knights’ 2020 first-round pick, has taken Smith’s No. 19. The only other number change of note is defenseman Daniil Miromanov switching from No. 42 to No. 62. Forward Maxime Comtois, who will attempt to make the club on a professional tryout agreement, will wear No. 88.

The Knights will host three days of practices at City National Arena before their preseason opener Sunday in San Jose. All training camp skates are open to the public. The team will play seven exhibition games.

The Knights will open the regular season Oct. 10 at home against Seattle with a banner-raising ceremony.

Here is the club’s full training camp roster and schedule:

Roster

Forwards: Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Benson, Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, William Carrier, Ty Cheveldayoff, Maxime Comtois, Paul Cotter, Adam Cracknell, Daniel D’Amato, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Byron Froese, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Mason Geertsen, Patrick Guay, Ben Hemmerling, Brett Howden, Jett Jones, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault, Mason Morelli, Simon Pinard, Mason Primeau, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Matyas Sapovaliv, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Alex Swetlikoff, Tuomas Uronen.

Defensemen: Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Noah Carroll, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier, Joe Fleming, Nicolas Hague, Brandon Hickey, Ben Hutton, Arttu Karki, Kaedan Korczak, Alec Martinez, Dysin Mayo, Brayden McNabb, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Christoffer Sedoff, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud.

Goaltenders: Michael Bullion, Adin Hill, Jordan Papirny, Jiri Patera, Isaiah Saville, Logan Thompson, Jesper Vikman.

Schedule

Thursday

— 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. practices (City National Arena)

Friday

— 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. practices (City National Arena)

Saturday

— 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. practices (City National Arena)

Sunday

— Knights at Sharks, 5 p.m. (SAP Center)

Monday

— Knights at Avalanche, 6 p.m. (Ball Arena)

Wednesday

— 11 a.m. morning skate (City National Arena)

— Knights vs. Kings, 7 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

Sept. 28

— 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. practices (City National Arena)

Sept. 29

— 11 a.m. morning skate (City National Arena)

— Knights vs. Coyotes, 7 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

Oct. 2

— 2:30 p.m. practice (City National Arena)

Oct. 3

— 11 a.m. morning skate (City National Arena)

— Knights vs. Sharks, 7 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

Oct. 4

— 11:30 a.m. practice (City National Arena)

Oct. 5

— 11 a.m. morning skate (City National Arena)

— Knights vs. Avalanche, 7 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

Oct. 6

— 11:30 a.m. practice (City National Arena)

Oct. 7

— Knights at Kings, 1 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena)

