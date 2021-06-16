Newlyweds celebrate wedding night at Golden Knights game

The happy couple were still wearing their wedding gear as they watched the game at T-Mobile Arena.

Alesha and Amar Sanghera of Ontario, Canada, got married on Monday, June 14, on the Las Vegas Strip, then had their wedding "reception" at Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was a big night Monday for the Golden Knights — and possibly a bigger one for the two newlyweds who made a reception out of their night at The Fortress.

Alesha and Amar Sanghera got married on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.

After the ceremony, they went to T-Mobile Arena to watch the Golden Knights face off against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series.

And do you vow to always root for the Golden Knights? I do pic.twitter.com/kjnnPOV5tO — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 15, 2021

Still wearing her white wedding dress and veil and his tuxedo, the fans from Ontario, Canada, were excited to see the Knights defeat the Canadiens 4-1.

“The whole plan was to get married and see the Knights game,” said Amar Sanghera.

“The atmosphere, the energy, I can’t imagine a better way to experience our wedding night,” said Alesha Sanghera.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.