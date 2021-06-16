111°F
Golden Knights

Newlyweds celebrate wedding night at Golden Knights game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 5:47 pm
 

It was a big night Monday for the Golden Knights — and possibly a bigger one for the two newlyweds who made a reception out of their night at The Fortress.

Alesha and Amar Sanghera got married on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.

After the ceremony, they went to T-Mobile Arena to watch the Golden Knights face off against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series.

Still wearing her white wedding dress and veil and his tuxedo, the fans from Ontario, Canada, were excited to see the Knights defeat the Canadiens 4-1.

“The whole plan was to get married and see the Knights game,” said Amar Sanghera.

“The atmosphere, the energy, I can’t imagine a better way to experience our wedding night,” said Alesha Sanghera.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

