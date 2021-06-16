Newlyweds celebrate wedding night at Golden Knights game
The happy couple were still wearing their wedding gear as they watched the game at T-Mobile Arena.
It was a big night Monday for the Golden Knights — and possibly a bigger one for the two newlyweds who made a reception out of their night at The Fortress.
Alesha and Amar Sanghera got married on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.
After the ceremony, they went to T-Mobile Arena to watch the Golden Knights face off against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
And do you vow to always root for the Golden Knights?
I do pic.twitter.com/kjnnPOV5tO
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 15, 2021
Still wearing her white wedding dress and veil and his tuxedo, the fans from Ontario, Canada, were excited to see the Knights defeat the Canadiens 4-1.
“The whole plan was to get married and see the Knights game,” said Amar Sanghera.
“The atmosphere, the energy, I can’t imagine a better way to experience our wedding night,” said Alesha Sanghera.
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.