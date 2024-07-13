One part of Knights goaltender’s bankruptcy case is closed

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, who has not played since 2022, is in the middle of a nearly two-year-old Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks up ice in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

One of the adversary litigations in the nearly two-year-old Chapter 7 bankruptcy case involving Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has been closed, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Las Vegas.

The case involving RMSPC Funding LLC was closed July 2, according to records.

Lehner and his wife, Donya, agreed to a stipulation June 14 to pay back nearly $3 million to the company, according to records.

The stipulation states that RMSPC will seek to garnish payment from multiple sources of income, including Lehner’s contract with the Knights this upcoming season, and amounts due to him that include holdbacks, escrow amounts and tax refunds.

RMSPC will limit its garnishing to 25 percent of Lehner’s NHL check, according to records.

This does not signify the end of the overall case.

The Lehners filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 30, 2022. Filings showed the Lehners owed creditors $27.3 million. Their personal property was valued at $5.1 million, with their home on the 9500 block of Balatta Canyon Court valued at $3.2 million.

Attorneys Zachariah Larson and Matthew Zirzow, who represent the Lehners in the case, could not be reached for comment.

Documents said the 32-year-old Lehner is the owner of RL Exotics LLC, which operates a reptile farm from Plato, Missouri. The couple reported a monthly income of nearly $232,000 with just more than $52,000 of reported expenses.

Lehner also faced allegations of fraud.

Records showed Lehner owed $4 million in loans to Las Vegas businessman Michael Borden, who claimed Lehner misled him into believing they could be repaid. Lehner secured the first loan in April 2022.

Aliya Growth Fund, a service that provides U.S. professional athletes with alternative financing solutions, according to its website, also alleged $4.75 million in fraud.

Lehner was sued for $4 million by Eclipse Service Inc., a Wisconsin-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. Eclipse filed a suit against Solarcode, a solar-based company owned by Lehner, for failure to repay a loan.

The suit named Lehner and his father, Michael.

The Knights goaltender, who signed a five-year, $25 million contract in October 2020, has not played a game with the team since April 20, 2022. He allowed one goal on 13 shots in the first period against the Washington Capitals and was pulled in relief of Logan Thompson.

Lehner has not been seen with the Knights since. The team said on April 25, 2022, that Lehner would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. He has been ruled out since before the 2022-23 season due to hip surgery.

The former Jennings Trophy winner with the Knights in 2021 — an award he split with that year’s Vezina Trophy winner, Marc-Andre Fleury, for allowing the fewest goals in the league — has one year remaining on his deal. Lehner is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve for the third consecutive season, thus ending his Knights tenure.

The Knights acquired Lehner in February 2020 from the Chicago Blackhawks for goaltender Malcolm Subban, prospect Slava Demin and a second-round pick in that year’s draft.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.