78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Golden Knights

Robin Lehner to undergo shoulder surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 7:08 pm
 

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery this week, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

There is no timetable for Lehner’s return, but McCrimmon said he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. McCrimmon described the procedure as a “clean-up surgery.”

Lehner signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights on Oct. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
2
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
3
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
4
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
5
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil ...
Golden Knights trade Nate Schmidt
By / RJ

Nate Schmidt was the Golden Knights’ latest salary cap casualty, as the popular defenseman was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.