Robin Lehner to undergo shoulder surgery
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery this week, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.
There is no timetable for Lehner’s return, but McCrimmon said he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. McCrimmon described the procedure as a “clean-up surgery.”
Lehner signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights on Oct. 2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
