Robin Lehner to undergo shoulder surgery

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery this week, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner loses his skate blade for the second time during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

There is no timetable for Lehner’s return, but McCrimmon said he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. McCrimmon described the procedure as a “clean-up surgery.”

Lehner signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights on Oct. 2.

