Golden Knights

Silver Knights, AHL to have a season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 1:55 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2020 - 6:29 am
Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a co ...
Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a construction event hosted by the AHL team at the site of their future arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Henderson Silver Knights will have a hockey season.

The American Hockey League Board of Governors approved a framework for the 2021 season Wednesday, president and chief executive officer Scott Howson said in a statement. Play will begin Feb. 5.

The league said details are still being worked out, but it means the Silver Knights will get to play in their first year as a Golden Knights’ affiliate.

“Wednesday’s AHL Board of Governors meeting was another step forward for our organization and our league, as the framework for the upcoming AHL season was formally approved,” the Silver Knights said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the discussions with the AHL and finalizing all of the particulars so we can officially begin our inaugural season this February.”

The team will play in Orleans Arena while its Henderson rink is being developed. The Silver Knights will practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.

The team already has a staff in place in coach Manny Viveiros and assistants Jamie Heward and Joel Ward, a recently retired NHL player. The roster will be determined after Golden Knights training camp.

Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal

By / RJ

