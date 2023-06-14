77°F
Golden Knights

Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set

Golden Knights schedule championship parade
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 12:28 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2023 - 7:20 pm
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans will get to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship this weekend on the Strip.

Knights’ owner Bill Foley told the Review-Journal that the participants in the parade will begin loading their vehicles around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Excalibur parking lot. Then the team will head north down Frank Sinatra Drive, where it will eventually end up on Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road, where the actual parade will begin at 7 p.m, the Golden Knights announced Wednesday.

From there the procession will head south down the Strip toward Tropicana Avenue, where fans are slated to be lining the world-famous road, passing such hotels as the Bellagio, Paris, the Cosmopolitan, Aria and MGM Grand.

When the procession hits Tropicana, it will make a U-turn heading back north down Las Vegas Boulevard where it will end up at T-Mobile Arena, where the team captured the NHL title Tuesday via a dominating 9-3, Game 5 win over the Florida Panthers.

During the parade, both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Once at T-Mobile Arena, the players will take a short break and then take part in a fan rally on Toshiba Plaza, Foley noted. The Golden Knights noted the planned fan rally is expected to begin at 9 p.m.

The occasion will mark the second professional sports championship celebration on the Strip, following the Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship celebration that took place in front of the Bellagio fountains last year.

The Aces’ championship run marked the first major pro sports title for a Las Vegas team.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

