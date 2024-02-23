Who could Knights get at trade deadline with Mark Stone hurt?
The Golden Knights might need another forward with captain Mark Stone hurt. Here are 10 players who could be available before the March 8 trade deadline.
There might be one silver lining for the Golden Knights with captain Mark Stone hurt.
The upper-body injury happened in time for the Knights to do something about it.
The NHL’s trade deadline is March 8. The Knights never have been shy about making moves. Stone himself was a deadline-day addition in 2019.
The Knights’ attention likely will be focused on the wings given their depth at center, on defense and in goal. It remains to be seen how much financial flexibility they will have to make additions. The amount of salary-cap space they have available will depend on whether Stone returns in the regular season or spends the rest of the year on long-term injured reserve.
The Knights also have some significant pending free agents in forwards Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, William Carrier and Michael Amadio and defenseman Alec Martinez. That could make a rental player more appealing since they will need cap space this summer.
That said, here are 10 left or right wings that stand out among those that could be available before the deadline:
Pavel Buchnevich, LW, St. Louis Blues
The Knights’ trade with St. Louis for left wing Ivan Barbashev at last year’s deadline helped net them a championship.
Buchnevich, 28, has 78 goals and 189 points in 190 games in his three seasons with the Blues. He’s under contract for one year beyond this one with a $5.8 million cap hit.
Anthony Duclair, RW, San Jose Sharks
Duclair was part of the Florida Panthers team that lost to the Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
The 28-year-old has 11 goals and 19 points in 50 games this season on a dreadful Sharks squad. He’s a pending free agent with a $3 million cap hit.
Jordan Eberle, RW, Seattle Kraken
Eberle, 33, has been one of the Kraken’s stalwarts in their first three NHL seasons.
The 14-year veteran was Seattle’s All-Star representative last season and serves as one of the team’s three alternate captains. Eberle has 53 goals and 140 points in 213 games with the Kraken. He’s on an expiring contract with a $5.5 million cap hit.
Mikael Granlund, C/LW, San Jose Sharks
Granlund is versatile enough to play center or wing.
The 31-year-old is one of the few players performing well in San Jose, with 31 points in 42 games. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer despite missing a month with an upper-body injury.
Granlund is under contract through the 2024-25 season with a $5 million cap hit.
Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Guentzel will be this deadline’s prize if he’s moved.
The 29-year-old has had some spectacular seasons as Sidney Crosby’s longtime linemate. Guentzel has 219 goals and 466 points in 503 career games. He also has 34 goals and 58 points in 58 playoff games.
The one complication is Guentzel is expected to be out at least three more weeks with an upper-body injury. He’s a pending free agent with a $6 million cap hit.
Anthony Mantha, LW, Washington Capitals
Mantha is a big-bodied forward who is enjoying a bit of a bounce-back campaign.
He has 18 goals and 29 points in 51 games for the Capitals. He scored 11 goals last season. Washington might decide to cash out on the pending free agent, who has a $5.7 million cap hit.
Reilly Smith, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Who doesn’t love a reunion?
The Knights traded Smith to the Penguins last summer to open up cap space, but the transition hasn’t been smooth. Smith has 23 points in 48 games this season, and Pittsburgh faces an uphill climb to reach the playoffs.
The Knights might decide there are better fits for their current needs. Smith, 32, has one year remaining on his contract after this one with a $5 million cap hit.
Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Ottawa Senators
Tarasenko, 32, was one of the NHL’s most feared snipers at his peak.
The goals haven’t come as easily in recent years, but he still has 15 this season in 52 games.
Tarasenko is a pending free agent with a $5 million cap hit. He has a no-trade clause, so he will control his destination if he gets moved.
Frank Vatrano, LW, Anaheim Ducks
Vatrano has a career-high 45 points with about a third of the season left.
The 29-year-old has been a standout on a Ducks team that has struggled. Vatrano has 26 goals in 56 games, nine more than anyone else on the Anaheim roster.
He’s under contract through the 2024-25 season with a $3.65 million cap hit.
Jason Zucker, RW, Arizona Coyotes
It would be quite a story if the Knights added a Las Vegan to their roster.
Zucker, 32, still has something to offer. He has 22 points in 46 games this season for the Coyotes, who have dropped far back in the playoff race with an awful second half.
Zucker is a pending free agent with a $5.3 million cap hit.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.
