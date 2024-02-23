Who could Knights get at trade deadline with Mark Stone hurt?

The Golden Knights might need another forward with captain Mark Stone hurt. Here are 10 players who could be available before the March 8 trade deadline.

Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle lines up a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich, left, celebrates with defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) and center Brayden Schenn (10) after scoring in overtime against the Seattle Kraken in an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) smiles as he skates towards the team's bench after scoring his second goal, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) compete for possession of the puck against the San Jose Sharks left wing Anthony Duclair (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks left wing Anthony Duclair (10) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) reaches for the puck next to San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund (64) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) reaches for a loose puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel prepares for a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Washington. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Reilly Smith, left, celebrates after scoring his second goal of the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates after his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes left wing Jason Zucker (16) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, back right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano skates after the loose puck during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

There might be one silver lining for the Golden Knights with captain Mark Stone hurt.

The upper-body injury happened in time for the Knights to do something about it.

The NHL’s trade deadline is March 8. The Knights never have been shy about making moves. Stone himself was a deadline-day addition in 2019.

The Knights’ attention likely will be focused on the wings given their depth at center, on defense and in goal. It remains to be seen how much financial flexibility they will have to make additions. The amount of salary-cap space they have available will depend on whether Stone returns in the regular season or spends the rest of the year on long-term injured reserve.

The Knights also have some significant pending free agents in forwards Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, William Carrier and Michael Amadio and defenseman Alec Martinez. That could make a rental player more appealing since they will need cap space this summer.

That said, here are 10 left or right wings that stand out among those that could be available before the deadline:

Pavel Buchnevich, LW, St. Louis Blues

The Knights’ trade with St. Louis for left wing Ivan Barbashev at last year’s deadline helped net them a championship.

Buchnevich, 28, has 78 goals and 189 points in 190 games in his three seasons with the Blues. He’s under contract for one year beyond this one with a $5.8 million cap hit.

Anthony Duclair, RW, San Jose Sharks

Duclair was part of the Florida Panthers team that lost to the Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The 28-year-old has 11 goals and 19 points in 50 games this season on a dreadful Sharks squad. He’s a pending free agent with a $3 million cap hit.

Jordan Eberle, RW, Seattle Kraken

Eberle, 33, has been one of the Kraken’s stalwarts in their first three NHL seasons.

The 14-year veteran was Seattle’s All-Star representative last season and serves as one of the team’s three alternate captains. Eberle has 53 goals and 140 points in 213 games with the Kraken. He’s on an expiring contract with a $5.5 million cap hit.

Mikael Granlund, C/LW, San Jose Sharks

Granlund is versatile enough to play center or wing.

The 31-year-old is one of the few players performing well in San Jose, with 31 points in 42 games. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer despite missing a month with an upper-body injury.

Granlund is under contract through the 2024-25 season with a $5 million cap hit.

Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Guentzel will be this deadline’s prize if he’s moved.

The 29-year-old has had some spectacular seasons as Sidney Crosby’s longtime linemate. Guentzel has 219 goals and 466 points in 503 career games. He also has 34 goals and 58 points in 58 playoff games.

The one complication is Guentzel is expected to be out at least three more weeks with an upper-body injury. He’s a pending free agent with a $6 million cap hit.

Anthony Mantha, LW, Washington Capitals

Mantha is a big-bodied forward who is enjoying a bit of a bounce-back campaign.

He has 18 goals and 29 points in 51 games for the Capitals. He scored 11 goals last season. Washington might decide to cash out on the pending free agent, who has a $5.7 million cap hit.

Reilly Smith, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Who doesn’t love a reunion?

The Knights traded Smith to the Penguins last summer to open up cap space, but the transition hasn’t been smooth. Smith has 23 points in 48 games this season, and Pittsburgh faces an uphill climb to reach the playoffs.

The Knights might decide there are better fits for their current needs. Smith, 32, has one year remaining on his contract after this one with a $5 million cap hit.

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Ottawa Senators

Tarasenko, 32, was one of the NHL’s most feared snipers at his peak.

The goals haven’t come as easily in recent years, but he still has 15 this season in 52 games.

Tarasenko is a pending free agent with a $5 million cap hit. He has a no-trade clause, so he will control his destination if he gets moved.

Frank Vatrano, LW, Anaheim Ducks

Vatrano has a career-high 45 points with about a third of the season left.

The 29-year-old has been a standout on a Ducks team that has struggled. Vatrano has 26 goals in 56 games, nine more than anyone else on the Anaheim roster.

He’s under contract through the 2024-25 season with a $3.65 million cap hit.

Jason Zucker, RW, Arizona Coyotes

It would be quite a story if the Knights added a Las Vegan to their roster.

Zucker, 32, still has something to offer. He has 22 points in 46 games this season for the Coyotes, who have dropped far back in the playoff race with an awful second half.

Zucker is a pending free agent with a $5.3 million cap hit.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.