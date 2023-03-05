56°F
MMA UFC

Jake Gyllenhaal shoots ‘Road House’ fight scenes during UFC 285

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2023 - 8:12 pm
 
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, is held back by a referee after "knocking down" actor Ja ...
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, is held back by a referee after "knocking down" actor Jay Hieron while filming a scene for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie "Road House," during a UFC 285 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal reacts after "knocking down" another actor while filming a scen ...
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal reacts after "knocking down" another actor while filming a scene for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie "Road House" during a UFC 285 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal captured the UFC middleweight title on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena with a brutal knockout win.

His fictional victory over former UFC fighter-turned-actor Jay Hieron was part of an on-location shoot for the upcoming “reimagining” of the 1989 movie “Road House.”

The film, which also features UFC star Conor McGregor, has been utilizing UFC 285 fight week events as sets for the last few days.

Gyllenhaal and Hieron shot weigh-in scenes in front of a big crowd Friday at MGM Grand after the ceremonial weigh-ins for the actual fight card. McGregor made an appearance to fire up the crowd.

Between fights on the UFC 285 preliminary card Saturday night, Gyllenhaal and Hieron entered the cage to shoot fight scenes for the movie.

Gyllenhaal then shot his walk to the cage just before the start of the main card when the T-Mobile Arena crowd had started to fill the seats.

UFC star Michael Chandler said Saturday that he went to the Dominican Republic to shoot scenes with Gyllenhaal earlier this year.

No release date has been announced for the film, which is set to be distributed via Amazon Prime Video.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

