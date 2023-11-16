F1 zooms into Las Vegas with rockin’ opening ceremony — PHOTOS
The rain held off and the stars came out Wednesday night for the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Some of the top entertainers in the world performed at the just-completed pit/viewing facility near Harmon and Koval. Fireworks were launched from several hotel rooftops.
Some 105,000 spectators are expected the next three nights for practice, qualifying and the Saturday night finale.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is the betting favorite, having already wrapped up the championship for the season.
After a hectic year of construction, road repaving, traffic congestion and seemingly thousands of other headaches, three nights of Formula One racing are planned. Spotty wet and cool weather is expected.
