F1 zooms into Las Vegas with rockin’ opening ceremony — PHOTOS

The rain held off and the stars came out Wednesday night for the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Performers wave flags during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, motion during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo, of Australia, left, and AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, of Japan, motion during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tiesto performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kylie Minogue performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kylie Minogue performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Journey performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

J Balvin performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Drivers stand on stages during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Keith Urban performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

John Legend performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Some of the top entertainers in the world performed at the just-completed pit/viewing facility near Harmon and Koval. Fireworks were launched from several hotel rooftops.

Some 105,000 spectators are expected the next three nights for practice, qualifying and the Saturday night finale.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is the betting favorite, having already wrapped up the championship for the season.

After a hectic year of construction, road repaving, traffic congestion and seemingly thousands of other headaches, three nights of Formula One racing are planned. Spotty wet and cool weather is expected.

